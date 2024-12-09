Mikaela Shiffrin Focuses on Recovery Following Major Crash in Killington
On Nov. 30, Mikaela Shiffrin was chasing her 100th World Cup victory in Killington, Vt. when she caught an edge on her outside ski. In a matter of seconds, Shiffrin had forward rolled into the b-nets, suffering a puncture wound on her way down.
In an effort to make the hills safer for the athletes (the "clean hill initiative"), Shiffrin and her teammates have been investigating the cause of her puncture wound. Speculation has been circling the origin of the wound, with some saying it came from the b-net pin or the base of the b-net.
After Shiffrin had recovered, she added that she believed the injury came from her own ski pole. She commented:
"After reviewing the video several times, we think it was the tip of my ski pole…given the size and shape of the point of entry. Maybe it pierced in, and then I rolled over it which is what dug out the small cavern… hard to say, really. We’re just glad it’s limited to muscle damage.”
Shiffrin was unable to move after the initial impact of the accident, raising concern about the integrity of her spinal cord. After rescue teams made their way to her, however, they discovered that her mobility issues came from that puncture wound.
The foreign object, believed to be the ski pole, punctured Shiffrin in her left oblique muscles. After the initial puncture followed by her tumble down the mountain, the object tore a "cavern" in the muscle that resulted in internal bleeding. With extensive internal bleeding, the area was covered with a bruise that left Shiffrin unable to walk.
With the limited muscle damage she described and through the efforts of medical personnel, Shiffrin was able to take her first walk outside, just a week after the accident. She is hooked up to a wound vac to keep the wound clean and devoid of fluids.
She reports nothing but good news; telling her fans and followers that she will be cheering her teammates on from the sidelines with full intentions of returning to the slopes.
Shiffrin shared the images of her wound on her social media accounts; keeping up with her candid nature with her fans. Although the images are graphic, they provide solid information as to why she cannot compete in the upcoming race in Beaver Creek, Colo.
Although no timeline has been produced for her return, Shiffrin has every intention of grabbing her 100th World Cup in the season.