Mikaela Shiffrin Impresses Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini with Stunning Voice
Mikaela Shiffrin has truly become the face of skiing over the years. Previously facing defeat and injury, Shiffrin made an astonishing comeback and secured her 100th World Cup title in Sestriere, Italy, back in February.
Considering she is the most decorated World Cup alpine skier, it's no secret that Shiffrin is one of the most well-known names in the adventure sports world. While she is best known for her skiing, she has a lesser-known talent that has been kept under wraps for years. However, her talent is now open for the world to hear and enjoy.
During her recent appearance with judges from the "The Voice," the legendary skier had a once in a lifetime opportunity to take the spotlight and tap into her musical side. However, pressure was certainly on as her performance was in front of famed musicians Michael Bublé and Kelsea Ballerini.
Acoustic guitar in hand, Shiffrin took a seat and immediately blew the judges away with her stunning voice—Bublé and Ballerini were visibly in awe as they listened attentively. Admittedly anxious, her doubts can now dissipate as she received nothing but positive feedback.
Following the song, Bublé made a humorous comment stating, "I should work harder on my skiing. We could be better."
The performance came after a lighthearted trade-off deal. Before Shiffrin's performance, she was joined by Bublé and Ballerini, where she guided them through her indoor ski workout. Needless to say, the workouts were more challenging than the pair had expected. However, everyone accepted the challenge on both sides and enjoyed each other's company.
It's become clear that Shiffrin has a natural talent for singing, but the judges may need to step up their game if they want to hit the slopes with the Olympian down the road.