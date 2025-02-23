Mikaela Shiffrin Secures 100th World Cup Title - Makes History
Record 100th World Cup Victory
Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated World Cup alpine skier in history, accomplished a monumental 100th World Cup victory in the slalom in Sestriere, Italy on February 23, 2025. The American superstar adds another record to her amazing career that now includes the most World Cup wins for an alpine skier in history – men or women.
She overtook the prior World Cup record-holder, Ingemar Stenmark, in 2023 by surpassing his 86 wins. Now she sits alone as the only skier in history to reach 100 wins. She remains tied with Stenmark for most podiums with 155 – a mark Shiffrin should eclipse very soon.
Mikaela Shiffrin
Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and five-time Overall World Cup champion, accomplished the victory in Italy approximately two months after a serious crash that sidelined her until last month when she returned to World Cup competition. The crash occurred when Shiffrin led a giant slalom race in Killington, Vermont on November 30. During the second run she lost control, fell to the ice, and punctured her abdomen - making her return, and 100th victory, all the more amazing.
Since her return to World Cup competition, her form in slalom has outpaced her performances in giant slalom. At the recent FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, Shiffrin and American Breezy Johnson partnered to win the Gold Medal in the Combined event, where Shiffrin had the third-fastest slalom run. Her unbelievable recovering form led to her historic achievement.
American Shares Podium
According to an Article written by Zack Pierce in the New York Times, Shiffrin’s combined time of 1:50:33 edged Croatia’s Zrinks Ljutic by 0.61 seconds, and fellow American Paula Moltzan by 0.64 seconds. Moltzan earned her fifth career World Cup podium to join Shiffrin and charge the American fans. The podium for Moltzan added to her recent accomplishment of earning the bronze medal in the slalom at the recent FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.
“I think it’s pretty special to share it with Paula,” Shiffrin said after the race. “I could hear everybody cheering from the start when she went, and I thought, ‘OK, it’s like a day of training. We just keep pushing.’ … It made it achievable.” On her 100th World Cup victory, Shiffrin added, “A lot of things had to go right in my direction for this to happen,” she said. “In the end, I did something right too.”
Breaking the historic record, and her recent injury and recovery, weighed heavily on Shiffrin but ended happily with the ultimate, emotional win. “Everybody’s been so nice and so supportive, all of my teammates and competitors and coaches and the whole World Cup,” she said. “And I’m so grateful, thank you. And the fans,” she added with a smile, “thank you. Thank you so much.”
World Cup Finals - Sun Valley, Idaho
The World Cup racing season will culminate next month in Sun Valley, Idaho at the World Cup Finals. The top 25 men and women in each discipline's standings will compete for the season-long World Cup titles. Shiffrin currently sits at sixth place in the overall slalom standings, well positioned to add to her list of titles and championships.