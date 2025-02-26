Mikaela Shiffrin Sets Massive Campaign Goal for Youth following Historic Win
Mikaela Shiffrin
On Feb. 23, Sestriere, Italy was in full celebration after legendary skier, Mikaela Shiffrin, earned her 100th World Cup win. Her road to success was littered with obstacles, though her endless resilience has not gone unnoticed and was rewarded. With her historical number of World Cup titles in hand, Shiffrin now sets her focus on her next really big goal - giving back.
Shiffrin, the most decorated World Cup alpine skier in history, accomplished her monumental 100th World Cup victory in the slalom in Sestriere, Italy on February 23, 2025. With the victory, the American superstar added another record to her amazing career that now includes the most World Cup wins for an alpine skier in history – men or women.
She sits alone as the only skier in history to reach 100 wins. She remains tied with Ingemar Stenmark for most World Cup podiums with 155 – a mark Shiffrin should eclipse very soon. A two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and five-time Overall World Cup champion, Shiffrin will now focus on getting children on mountains to enjoy the rush if snow sports.
The Share Winter Foundation
In partnership with the Share Winter Foundation, Shiffrin aims to raise $100,000 for youth who lack the opportunity to get outside and participate in winter sports. To kick-start the funds, she has committed to match each donation for the first $10,000, with her sponsors also matching a significant amount.
"Whether it's a question of distance from the mountains, resources needed for adaptive snow sports, or fostering inclusion among communities that have historically faced barriers to participation, every dollar raised goes straight to giving kids the chance to experience the magic of winter," the organization wrote on social media.
As reported by FIS, reaching this colossal goal will allow approximately 200 children to learn how to ski and will provide young people with opportunities to experience the freedom of cruising down the slopes. As most adventure athletes are aware, winter sports come with a substantial price when factoring in gear, clothing, lessons and ski passes.
In Shiffrin's ambassadorship announcement, she recognized such challenges and shared the organization's vision of making winter sports more accessible. As she stated on Instagram, "I know that not everyone is blessed with the good fortune I have come across, in fact very few are, and over the years the lack of accessibility for a diverse group of people in winter sports has funneled us into a very not diverse community."
To change the pace of her demanding race schedule, Shiffrin will focus on reaching her goal for "MIK: Reset the Sport," and leverage her successes and position in the winter sports community to promote and encourage youth involvement on the slopes and beyond. Related Article on Mikaela Shiffrin