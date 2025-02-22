Milla Coco Brown and Soli Bailey Win the Natural Selection Surf Tour
The Debut of Natural Selection Surf Tour
The debut of the Natural Selection Surf Tour ("NST") brought some of the best surfers in the world to Micronesia, to showcase their radical talent as they barreled through jaw-dropping waves in the Pacific Ocean.
The two-day competition consisted of a Semi-Final and a Championship, each of them starting off with high stakes and even higher spirits as the athletes channeled all their energy into the unforgettable event. In the end, it was Australia's Milla Brown and Soli Bailey that came out on top, earning the first victory of the NST Surf Tour season.
The Women's Competition
The opening session on February 18 started out with a friendly banter between two longtime friends Eithan Osborne (USA) and Al Cleland Jr. (MX). Both surfers fueled their hour long session with aggressive and powerful lines, but it was Cleland Jr. whose rhythm eventually launched him to the final championship two days later.
During the semi-final, Australia's Soli Bailey, known for his talent for navigating monsterous waves known as slabs, was pitted against Hawaii's Noah Beschen, who is alternately known for his awe-inspiring air game and tube-riding skills. The session was a close one with both surfers pulling out the best tricks in the book. It was Bailey who's wave selection secured his spot in the final, despite the fresh stitches he had gotten from day one.
The women's final saw Milla Coco Brown (AUS) surfing head-to-head with Kirra Pinkerton (USA), with Brown carving the waves with powerful turns and Pinkerton exhibiting her prowess - appearing to manipulate the water to her advantage. All in all, it was a beautiful glide through a barrel that earned 17 -year-old Brown the first-ever Natural Selection Surf female championship.
"I paddled out with the mindset to have fun," reflected Brown. "It means so much to me to win an event like this with such an amazing lineup of women. As the youngest here, I’m among so many of my idols, especially Coco [Ho], who I’ve looked up to forever. It was the most fun comp I’ve ever been a part of, the vibes were always high and everyone was pushing each other to their limits, it was really something special to be a part of.”
The Men's Competition
On the other side of the same coin, the men's final ended up with Soli Bailey and Al Cleland Jr. battling it out in a finale consisting of massive waves. Although Cleland Jr. fought hard with flawless turns with critical timing, it was Bailey who, after a board change in the middle of the session, went through a series of turns that led straight into a tube that paved the road to victory. His impressive barrel-riding skills crowned the Australian surfer the first-ever male champion of the Natural Selection Surf Tour.
"I’m kind of speechless right now. I just had the sickest day.," Bailey said after the championship. "This has been one of the most insane surf experiences. I came into the final day feeling like I’d been hit by a car. But, while the waves were challenging, there was so much to work with especially if you were willing to sit a little deep. To come out on top in this event, with such a skilled group of amazing surfers, is beyond special. I'm stoked to be a part of this new chapter in surfing!"
Travis Rice
The Natural Selection Tour is a project brought to life by professioanl snowboarder, Travis Rice. The Tour brings fans and athletes to top tier locations for athletic events ranging from snowboarding and skiing to mountian biking and surfing. Natural Selection's main purpose is to inspire people to get to know Mother Nature and become one with Her on a deeper level.
The event was filmed live and can be viewed on Red Bull TV and Natural Selection Tour's YouTube. More information can be found on the Natural Selection website.