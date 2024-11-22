Minnesota State Parks Offering Free Entrance for Thanksgiving Weekend
Minnesota is home to 73 state parks, all of which will require no entry fee for the day after Thanksgiving. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has set aside four days throughout the year to be marked "Free Park Day." This free day will be the final one of 2024, and the 2025 dates have already been announced.
Monday, Jan. 20; Saturday, Apr. 26; Saturday, Jun. 14; and Friday, Nov. 28 will be the "Free Park Days" for the 2025 year.
With the upcoming free day falling on the day after Thanksgiving, families have the opportunity to escape the stress and hustle of the holiday season. Time spent outdoors can improve mental health, as well as physical health, and the DNR is doing everything in its power to help.
The director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division, Ann Pierce, released her personal thoughts on the benefits of spending time outdoors: “We encourage people to get outside with friends and family after Thanksgiving gatherings to enjoy the calming sights and sounds of nature. With cooler weather, quieter trails, and unique wildlife activity, visitors can experience Minnesota state parks and recreation areas in a new light.”
The stress-free environment and the tranquility of nature has been proven to lower cortisol levels, increasing bodily function, as well as mental output.
Even in late November, there is a wide range of activities that families can do. Minnesota state parks offer opportunity for biking, hiking, birdwatching, widlife watching, and nature photography. The autumn season offers great opportunity for seeing wildlife before the winter storms roll in. In the cooler weather, foxes and deer become more active, providing quite the spectacle for families. Waterfowl are also active, especially along lakes and rivers.
Especially after Thanksgiving, this chance to roam the outdoors fee-free is instituted for the benefit of Minnesotan families. The 73 parks throughout Minnesota have a variety of landscapes and wildlife; many being at or around the numerous lakes throughout Minnesota.
The DNR encourages families and individuals to plan ahead of time, as the holidays can be especially busy. Each state park can be found here, and information on each should be carefully read and planned for.
Once at any state park, there is good information to be read at each enterance. Facts about the park, its wildlife, and its landscape will all be readily available to visitors. The DNR also advises visitors to check the weather conditions beforehand and plan accordingly.