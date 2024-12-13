Missing Oregon Hiker Rescued After Search Teams Hear Her Shouts for Help
A 64-year-old woman was out hiking in Oregon's Shore Acres State Park when she became separated from her foraging group on Friday. The woman was not carrying survival gear with her on this trip, adding to the severity of the situation.
As the night approached, Oregon State Police requested assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard to help locate the missing hiker.
"An initial flight crew aboard an MH-65E Dolphin helicopter from Air Station North Bend was dispatched to the area Friday night. The crew utilized thermal imaging but were unable to find anyone until the weather forced the aircrew to return to base," the U.S. Coast Guard wrote in their statement.
"Response personnel from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, multiple ground search parties and K-9 teams from the Coos County Search and Rescue team saturated the area on Saturday, when they requested Coast Guard assistance again. These parties were assisted by Oregon Department of Emergency Management. Another Coast Guard flight crew from North Bend flew a sortie Saturday evening once search conditions improved but were unable to find anyone."
It wasn't until the search teams heard the woman shouting for help on Sunday at approximately 12:30 p.m. that they located the missing 64-year-old. To reach the distressed hiker, search members had to bushwhack through challenging terrain.
When they located the hiker, they noticed she had taken cover under a log which explains why she was "undetectable."
The team identified that the woman was showing signs of hypothermia and dehydration, requiring immediate attention. Crew members transferred her to an extraction point, placed her in a hypothermic bag, and built a fire for warmth as they waited for the helicopter to arrive on the scene.
"The Coast Guard and our partner agencies here on the Oregon Coast routinely train together to ensure we can execute coordinated search and rescue missions whenever we're called upon," the Operations Officer, Cmdr. Jay Kircher stated. "It's fantastic to see this teamwork in action and produce a successful outcome."