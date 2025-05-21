Mission Everest Team Summits Everest in Five Days with Xenon Gas
Lukas Furtenbach of Furtenbach Adventures and his Mission Everest Team just summited Mount Everest in extremely windy conditions, five days after leaving the U.K. and flying to Kathmandu. A revolutionary feat that might forever change mountaineering on the highest mountains in the world.
Climbing an 8,000-meter peak, like Mount Everest (29,029 feet), typically takes months, mainly due to the physiological process of acclimatizing to higher altitudes. Mission Everest circumvented and accelerated this process by using Xenon gas, which they began inhaling in Kathmandu before helicoptering into Everest Base Camp.
Xenon, an inert gas, possesses a composition that dramatically increases the body’s ability to produce EPO. EPO (erythropoietin), a hormone that regulates the level of red blood cells in our system, seeks to maintain a healthy balance in our bodies. Xenon amplifies the acclimatization process by helping the body to produce more red blood cells without enduring the time-consuming process of climbing up and down mountains.
Climbing Team Utilizing Xenon Gas Summits Mount Everest
Lukas Furtenbach recognizes that his extreme departure from the norm would attract skepticism and scorn from the mountaineering community. The Austrian guide specializes in ‘flash expeditions’. By utilizing hypoxic training and other cutting-edge technologies, Furtenbach prepares climbers for the expedited journey while monitoring their health and readiness. Furtenbach believes his expedited methods improve safety by reducing the risks associated with extreme altitude exposure.
ExporersWeb reported that all four members of the Furtenbach Adventures team, Mission Everest, employed hypoxic training in their homes before departing for Nepal and breathing Xenon gas, reached the summit of Everest today. The team must descend the mountain to meet a helicopter at Everest Base Camp and depart Kathmandu to meet their goal of a successful Everest expedition in seven days.
Garth Miller, Alastair Carns, Anthony Stazicker, and Kev Godlington of the UK reached the top of the world at 7:15 am Nepal time this morning. The team also included UK photographer Sandro Gromen-Hayes and their strong Sherpa team: Pasang Tendi Sherpa Guide, Pemba Rinji Sherpa, Nima Nuru Sherpa, Gelu Sherpa, Pemba Rickchhen Sherpa, Karma Sherpa, Mingma Chhiri Sherpa, and Phu Dorji Sherpa.
This unique accomplishment will intensify the debate over methods that expedite traditional climbing methods on mountains that reach beyond the death zone above 26,000 feet, While mountaineering does not fall under the auspices of The World Anti-Doping Agency (“WADA”), it should be noted that the organization includes xenon in its list of prohibited items in professional sports.
Adrian Ballinger, CEO of Alpenglow, commented about the use of xenon and other drugs relative to climbing, “I don’t use such drugs as a professional climber, and I hold my clients to the same standards,” Ballinger said. Ballinger is currently leading a team on the north side of Mount Everest. Hi, steam employed Hypoxico tent technology to improve, enhance, and expedite the acclimatization process, but does not utilize gas in its strategy.