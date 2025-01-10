Most Riveting Guinness World Records Held by Adventure Sports Athletes
From scuba diving and kayaking to skydiving and BASE jumping, adventure sport athletes continue setting world records that shock the world.
The Guinness World Records website states that there are currently 65,940 active record titles on the database, each one signifying a massive achievement.
Out of those thousands of records, some are held by impressive athletes who represent the adventure world. Each record can be viewed directly on the Guinness World Records page.
Most BASE Jumps in 24 Hours
On Jul. 8, 2006, Dan Schilling from the U.S. set this record after making 201 jumps within 24 hours at the Perrine Memorial Bridge in Idaho. The bridge, located in Twin Falls, is a popular location for avid BASE jumpers. According to Visit Southern Idaho, this is the eighth tallest bridge in the U.S. and is one of the few structures that the city does not require BASE jumpers to obtain a special permit.
Highest Altitude Scuba Dive
Marcel Korkus from Poland claimed this title on Dec. 13, 2019 at Ojos del Salado, an active volcano in Argentina. While at 20,980' in altitude, Korkus went for a dive in a crater lake high up on the mountain. For reference, Denali in Alaska stands at 20,310'. This altitude challenges the human body at rest, let alone while climbing, or in Korkus' case, scuba diving.
Highest HALO Formation Skydive
A group of five brave skydivers set out to break what most of the population would consider to be a frightening record. On Sept. 28, 2023, Larry Connor, Brandon Daugherty, Christopher Lais, Jimmy Petrolia, and Rob Dieguez jumped from the largest hot air balloon made in the U.S. at 38,139' high and made a HALO (High Altitude, Low Opening) formation, setting the world record. The five men jumped in support of the Special Operations Warfare Foundation charity.
Deepest Scuba Dive in Sea Water
Sept. 18, 2014 was a monumental day for Ahmed Gabr as he broke the record for making the deepest scuba dive in sea water. It all went down in the Red Sea (Dahab, Egypt) when Gabr reached 1,090' and 4.5" in depth. As stated on Dive Magazine, while the descent only took roughly 15 minutes, the ascent lasted a lengthy 13 hours 35 minutes. Nuno Gomes from South Africa set the previous record by reaching 1,044' in 2005.
Highest Skydive Without a Parachute
Yes, that happened. Luke Aikens from the U.S. jumped from an aircraft above southern California without a parachute or wingsuit on Jul. 30, 2016. He reached 120 miles per hour in freefall, all of which was televised. Due to the height of the jump (25,000'), Aikens wore an oxygen tank for the initial 10,000'. His landing target was a 100 x 100-foot net. He named his remarkable feat "Heaven Sent."
Greatest Distance Cycled in 48 Hours on a Mountain Bike
On Oct. 11, 2015, cyclist Adrian Ellul set a new Guinness World Record by mountain biking 624.11 miles in Walkerston, Australia using a Giant XTC mountain bike. Ellul also holds the record for the longest distance cycled in 24 hours (359.02 miles) on Oct. 9, 2015.