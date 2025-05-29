MotoAmerica Adopts Revolutionary Global Standard for Concussion Safety
MotoAmerica makes history, becoming the first professional sports organization to implement Abbott Laboratories’ i-STAT TBI blood test for on-site concussion evaluation for the 2025 season. MotoAmerica is North America's premier motorcycle racing series, and adopting the Abbott i-STAT TBI test gives race doctors the ability to get definitive results of brain injury in just 15 minutes.
The test was approved by the FDA in April 2024 and is the first test to introduce an objective approach to diagnosing brain injuries. This move significantly enhances rider safety at every track in the series. Dr. Carl Price, MotoAmerica's Chief Medical Officer, sat down with Adventure on SI to talk about the test and how MotoAmerica will implement it.
Dr. Price is a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon with over 30 years of experience, but his perspective is unique. He is also a racer who competed in MotoAmerica's inaugural Twins Cup at Road Atlanta and holds a professional racing license. He also has personal experience with a severe concussion at The Ridge four years ago.
He suffered extreme symptoms of brain injury, including double vision and personality changes, but passed the subjective tests, which personally exposed the current limitations of traditional brain trauma diagnosis. According to Dr. Price, the diagnosis process hasn't evolved.
"Concussion diagnosis hasn’t changed since I was in medical school. It’s a clinical diagnosis, so it’s very subjective. This blood test is the first bit of objective data that we have.”
What is the Abbott Laboratories’ i-STAT TBI blood test?
The i-STAT TBI test measures two unique biomarkers: glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) from glial cells and ubiquitin C-terminal hydrolase-L1 (UCH-L1) from neurons. These markers are confined within brain cells and leak into the bloodstream when an injury occurs. By testing for these markers, doctors can get test results in 15 minutes.
The test was developed through a public-private partnership between Abbott and the Department of Defense, to help soldiers on the battlefield. Using a portable Alinity device enables doctors to test blood on-site, assisting physicians to determine if a CT scan is necessary. Dr. Price goes on to say, “If the test is negative, I don’t have to get a CT scan, I can just observe the patient.”
He goes on to say that over 90% of all CT scan results for suspected concussions are negative, costing from $5,000 to $10,000 per test. A positive Abbott's test would prompt an immediate referral to an appropriate facility, streamlining triage while reducing unnecessary costs.
Dr. Price integrated the test into MotoAmerica's robust safety protocols. The test integration comes as the series also mandated airbag suits and air fences. MotoAmerica's process for accident analysis is detailed. When a crash happens, an EMT in race control relays the incident details, including video, to help assess injury mechanics. “If I suspect a concussion, I will use the test,” Price said. “If the mechanism suggests risk but the exam is normal, I may test anyway.”
The most significant aspect of the test is its ability to provide accurate results quickly. A negative test result can clear the rider for the next race. This played out in real-time at Daytona, where a rider returned to the grid 16 hours after a crash and a negative test.
Dr. Price notes that he retests riders at the two-hour mark, as GFAP peaks later than UGH-L1, which dissipates over 8 hours. The test's ability to quantify biomarker levels holds promise for detecting concussions, which dramatically shortens a lot of return-to-sport timelines.
MotoAmerica still sidelines riders who are concussed for the entire race weekend. This mitigates risks like second impact syndrome. Second Impact Syndrome is a rare but fatal condition where a second head injury could cause rapid brain swelling. Notable Second Impact Syndrome victims include Jake Snakenberg, Rowan Stringer, Medrick Burnett Jr., Zachary Lystedt, and NHL star Bill Masterton.
The test still has regulatory hurdles to overcome, such as the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensing, which complicates on-site use. Price adds that relaxed regulations would make the tests more accessible to sports medicine professionals. “I had to jump through hoops to get a CLIA license for this device,” Dr. Price noted.
Education remains another barrier to the universal implementation of the test, as awareness of its capabilities remains limited. Dr. Price aims to get the test adopted across all motorsports and the greater sports world. He's set to present at the International Conference of Motorsport Sciences to do just that.
MotoAmerica remains committed to the test, positioning it at the precipice of concussion safety. By adopting the i-STAT TBI test, MotoAmerica's focus is on rider safety and sets the precedent for all sports. As research continues to explore biomarker persistence beyond the 24-hour mark, Dr. Price envisions a future where this technology can inform helmet design and prevent microtrauma.