MotoAmerica Goes Global - Signs Blockbuster Streaming Deal with Paramount+
MotoAmerica, North America's premier motorcycle road racing series, announced a massive streaming deal with Paramount+ for the 2025 Auto Parts 4 Less Championship, bringing MotoAmerica racing to a global audience. The announcement came earlier this week.
The partnership encompasses all 10 rounds, including the Daytona 200 and Road America, adding to Paramount+'s impressive catalog. The deal places MotoAmerica Live+ on more television sets worldwide. The AMA and FIM sanction the partnership, aiming to raise the visibility of the sport after record-breaking crowds flooded venues in 2024.
The deal brings all of the MotoAmerica action across six classes--Superbike, Stock1000, Supersport, TwinsCup, Junior Cup, and Mission's King of the Baggers-- to the over 60 million viewers on the Paramount+ platform.
The content that MotoAmerica Live+ provides is unparalleled. If you like an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at all of the action, expect 6-8 hours of daily content, including exclusive interviews, practice, qualifying, every race, and BTS featurettes.
Paramount+'s infrastructure provides MotoAmerica Live+ with the boost it needs, as the service had experienced several minor buffering issues at times. Paramount+ is compatible with iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast, giving subscribers a seamless viewing experience.
Individual rounds remain available on MotoAmerica Live+ for $12.99; however, on Paramount+, the MotoAmerica package is bundled at no additional cost. The Paramount+ partnership shifts MotoAmerica away from earlier deals, which had attempted to expand the series' reach but faced technical issues when trying to do so on a global scale.
The move will bring MotoAmerica to a broader global audience, attracting new sponsors and fans to unique race classes, such as the King of the Baggers, featuring standout riders like Troy Herfoss. This deal also aligns with MotoAmerica's strategy to emulate MotoGP's accessibility. Select races are free, while premium content and expanded access are available exclusively to Paramount+ subscribers.
Paramount+ 's sports portfolio is growing into a juggernaut, including NFL games, PGA Tour events, Series A, CONCACAF, and Argentine Primera División. NWSL, UEFA Champions League and Europa League, College football, and now MotoAmerica. With a stacked sports lineup, Paramount+ has quickly become the top streaming platform for sports.
Rounds like Road America will benefit from enhanced production in the future. As MotoAmerica passes its 10th Anniversary in 2024, and rising stars like Josh Herrin, the future looks bright for MotoAmerica.