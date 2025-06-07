MotoAmerica: Josh Herrin Dominates Superbike Showdown at Road America
The MotoAmerica Superbike Championship race ignited at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The weekend was full of excitement, tight racing action, and disappointments, but overall, Road America was a race weekend for the ages.
Race One on Saturday was dominated by Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati), who took advantage of an early blunder by pole leader Cameron Beubier in Turn One to take the P1 and not look back. Herrin dominated the track on Saturday and set his sights on taking the win in Sunday's race as well, in front of a record-setting crowd.
The 2025 season marks the 10th year as the premier motorcycle racing series in North America. Herrin used his Ducati Panigale V4 R's power to dominate the long straights at Road America. The win is not only a testament to Herrin's abilities on the bike but also a demonstration of Ducati's dominance in motorcycle racing worldwide.
Herrin, rocking the coveted number one plate, showed off his finesse in front of the record-breaking crowd at Road America. He took advantage of the field off the start and executed a flawless run to take the top spot. The win put Herrin just two points behind the leader Cameron Beubier for the Championship.
The race tension was high, and from the start, Herrin was pressured by Beaubier, causing him to run off the track in the chicane on Lap 2. Herrin wouldn't take defeat, and quickly jumped back on the track. It didn't take him long to regain P1 from Beaubier.
On Sunday, the five-time Superbike Champion couldn't keep up with Herrin's pace. The two duked it out a few times during the race. Tragedy struck with four laps remaining when Beaubier crashed in the Carousel, finishing his race day.
Herrin maintained the lead and won his 18th career Superbike win. Bobby Fong (Attack Yamaha Team) took second place in the wake of Beaubier's crash, a full 8.6 seconds behind Herrin! Richie Escalante (Team Hammer) took P3, with Benjamin Smith (FLO4LAW/SBU Racing) in P4. Rounding out the top 5 was JD Beach (Real Steel Honda) in P5.
Beaubier's crash was a costly one, wiping out his big points lead for the Championship. After Sunday's race results, Beaubier has a two-point lead over Herrin (111-109). Bobby Fong sits in third overall with 96 points, and Jake Gagne drops to fourth with 93 points.