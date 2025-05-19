MotoAmerica's 2025 Talent Cup: America's True Road to the MotoGP
Young motorcycle racers with big dreams have a unique opportunity in MotoAmerica's 2025 Talent Cup. The series launched on March 28-30 at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) and became a pivotal chance for riders nationwide. Riders like Matthew Chapin, who clinched the 2024 Junior Cup, have their eyes set on the Talent Cup. The Talent Cup replaces the Junior Cup and is available for riders ages 14-21. It provides a direct path to Moto3 and then MotoGP.
For decades, MotoGP has been relatively closed off to American riders. This wasn't due to MotoGP but rather a lack of riding and racing experience in the States. The decline of the AMA Superbike series began in 2008, when Daytona Motor Group (DMG), led by NASCAR’s Jim France, acquired the series.
The Talent Cup bikes are Krāmer APX-350 MA, powered by a 350cc KTM engine, weighing in at 242 pounds. Each is equipped with an adjustable chassis, Mectronik MKE5 ECU, and Dunlop tires. This is a setup that mirrors the Moto3 specs, and sets riders up for competition at the elite level.
The bike debuted at COTA in 2024, and MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey calls the motorcycle "the ideal training platform" for young competitors. The 35-rider grid consists of Chase Black, who led the preseason tests at MotorSport Ranch with a 1:20.661, followed closely by Ella Dreher and Kody Kopp. Kopp is a three-time American Flat Track champion mentored by Yamaha champion Kenny Roberts.
The riders will compete at Daytona, with the top performers earning free entries. The global impact of an entry series like this is undeniable. Up to 5 riders annually will get invitations to the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. The series is a proven step to Moto3. The Talent Cup will adhere to international standards, setting riders up for transition to world stages.
Action in the series kicked off on May 2-4 at Road Atlanta, but there's still plenty of action to catch. You can also watch the series and the future crop of MotoAmerica riders from the beginning on MotoAmerica Live+.