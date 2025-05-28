MotoAmerica: Supersport Lap Record Broken at Road Atlanta
PJ Jacobsen (Rahal Ducati Moto) riding a Ducati Panigale V2 destroyed the MotoAmerica Supersport lap record at the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in the season opener. He ignited the track with a 1:27:305 lap time during the final qualifying round, breaking the previous lap record of 1:27:860 set by Garrett Gerloff in 2017 riding a Yamaha YZF-R6.
Road Atlanta's 2.54-mile, 12-turn track is a challenging track for most riders to tackle. The track favors middleweight Supersport bikes and remains a proving ground for top talent and top bikes. Gerloff's record stood for eight years, but as motorcycle technology continues to evolve, no lap record is safe from being broken.
Jacobsen didn't stop there, He went on to win the race at Road Atlanta despite adverse weather conditions. He fought off Jake Lewis (Altus Motorsports) for the win and took P1 with a last-second pass.
Road Atlanta saw tight competition, with the likes of Kayla Yaakov and Mathew Scholtz pushing the grid to the limit. This year saw 44 entries across six different manufacturers. JD Beach's 1:27.601 in Superbike Q1 teases at even faster times may be on the horizon at Road Atlanta in the future. There is no doubt that it remains a battleground for records. Jacobsen's 1:27.305 is the current record, but with recent advancements in technology integration, it may not remain a record for long.
MotoAmerica launched in 2015, bringing motorcycle racing back to the U.S. in the rapid decline of the AMA Superbike series. MotoAmerica hosts classes such as the fan-favorite King of the Baggers, Superbike, and Supersport. Founded by Wayne Rainey, MotoAmerica has evolved into a premier series, hosting multiple annual events and attracting top talent from around the world.
The next stop for MotoAmerica is Road America at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, this weekend. The event kicks off on Friday with practice one. You can stream the event on MTRSPT1 and FS1/FS2, or you can stream the event only on MotoAmerica Live+.