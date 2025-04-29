MotoGP: Marc Marquez Captures Fifth Straight SPRINT Win at Jerez
Marc Marquez wins five consecutive Saturday Sprint races in a row, a feat only previously achieved by one other rider in the history of MotoGP, reigning World Champion Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing). The race was determined after the second lap when Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) laid his bike down.
Marquez edged out his brother, Alex Marquez, who finished second, and his teammate, who finished third. Marc completed the race a second before his brother Alex was three seconds ahead of his teammate, and his teammate finished third. Marc finished the race a second before his brother Alex, and three seconds ahead of his Factory Ducati teammate, Pecco Bagnaia.
Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) had the pole, and after an all-too-common Marc Marquez start, lost P1 to Marquez. Quartararo quickly got P1 back from Marquez on turn 1. Alex moved into P3, with Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing) in fourth and fifth places, respectively.
Marquez got alongside Quartararo on lap 2 going into turn 6, known as the Curva Dani Pedrosa. After braking too hard, Quartararo got into the dirty outside lane of the track and washed the bike out, ending his Saturday podium chances after having a fantastic Saturday showing in Jerez.
With eight laps remaining, Marc widened his lead over Alex by a second, but Alex continued to push Marc aggressively. Marc's lead got as big as 1.4 seconds but hovered around 1.0 seconds for much of the race. Pecco Bagnaia had pulled a second ahead of fellow Italian rider Morbidelli. With the spacing of everyone's positions, the podium might already be set.
And that is just what happened. Nobody made a single mistake, and Marc Marquez crossed the finish line winning the Sprint at Jerez. Marquez held off his brother, who crossed the line in second, and Pecco Bagnaia crossed the line in P3.
Morbidelli finished in fourth and rookie sensation Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) finished in fifth. Saturday was a good day at the track for Spanish riders at Jerez, and the fans celebrated Marquez's sprint win in style.
The stage is set for an exciting Sunday Grand Prix. Quartararo, who is poised to exact revenge for washing out in the Sprint, is determined, and although Marquez is the favorite to win at his home track, his brother Alex has been nipping at his rear tires all season. We can't forget about Bagnaia, who isn't content just coming in third place all season. Sunday's Grand Prix will be nothing short of fantastic.