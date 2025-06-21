MotoGP: Marc Marquez Completes Perfect Weekend at Grand Prix of Aragon
Pure perfection. It's the only way to describe the weekend #93 Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) had at the Grand Prix of Aragon. For the first time since 2015, a rider topped every race session in a Grand Prix. Those honors go to none other than Marc Marquez. The win was his seventh at MotorLand.
Taking P2 was his brother Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP), with Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) finishing P3 right behind Alex. Pecco looked comfortable on the bike, for the first time this season, and was surprisingly back to championship form.
For the first time in a few races, Marc Marquez got off the launch and the holeshot, followed closely by Alex Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia. Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) dropped to P7 from the top on Lap 1.
Marc Marquez was Perfect at MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon
The Red Bull KTM Factory duo of Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder sit in the P4 and P5 spots. Acosta pressured Bagnaia at Turn 1 on Lap 2, but Pecco held firm. At Turn 12, Acosta passed Bagnaia, but on a mission, the #37 recaptured the spot by the penultimate corner.
Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) made a costly mistake that cost him 1.2 seconds off the P3. At Lap 7 of 23, all five top riders were spaced out by 1.4 seconds as Acosta and Binder set the fastest laps of the Grand Prix. By Lap 8, Marc Marquez stopped playing around and setting the pace 0.8s faster than the rest of the lead group.
It was then M. Marquez's turn to set the fastest lap of the Grand Prix, 1:47.180, as his lead climbed to 1.3s. Alex put up the slowest lap time on 8, as the other riders closed in on him. At turn 12, after two consecutive podium finishes, Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) crashed out. This was the end for Zarco at Aragon.
By Lap 12, a 4-way fight for a podium spot had become a 3-way fight. Binder washed out at Turn 2, and then shortly after, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) crashed out of the Grand Prix as well. Quartararo fought for the top spot early in Turn 1, but his struggles at Aragon continue.
At Lap 14, Marc Marquez increased his lead to right under 2 seconds. Bagnaia pushed P2 Alex Marquez, but Marquez maintained a 0.5s lead. Acosta dropped back off the podium pace, but he had a wide berth from the Morbidelli-Aldeguer faceoff.
Maverick Viñales’ (Red Bull KTM Tech3) day at Aragon ended abruptly in Turn 12 in the final laps with Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) pushing him for P7. Marc Marquez then set the fastest lap at the Grand Prix. Not a bad day for the Spanish rider, one bit.
Alex Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia also ran fast laps, but they couldn't catch the 'Thunder of Cervera.' As Marc Marquez crossed the checkered line at MotorLand, he closed out an amazing weekend, becoming the first rider since the 2015 German GP to lead every session of a Grand Prix.
Alex Marquez finished in P2, with Bagnaia grabbing P3 with renewed confidence for the 2-time World Champion.
Rounding out the Top 10, Acosta finished the GP in P4, Morbidelli inked past Aldeguer for P5, and Aldeguer finished in P6. Mir finished in P7, Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) took P8 after starting in P20. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) finished in P9, and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) took P10.
All in all, the Aragon motorcycle Grand Prix was a fantastic weekend. Many teams are now starting to push the Championship rankings. One question remains on everyone's mind: Who will catch Marc Marquez?