MotoGP: Marc Marquez Stuns the Field at Qatar GP for Ducati Lenovo
Marc Marquez continues his historic run in 2025, grabbing the victory in the Qatar GP under the famous lights at Lusail. The race began with a close call as brother Alex traded paint with Marc in the first lap. Alex Marquez was dethroned from his second-place sweep of the 2025 season by Tech 3 KTM rider Maverick Vinales, who also led a large portion of the race.
Marquez's Factory Ducati teammate Francesco 'Pecco' Bagnaia secured third place after starting the race in 11th position due to a crash during qualifying. Most teams heading into Saturday's sprint opted for a soft rear setup, but this quickly changed on Sunday, as most teams went to a medium on both the front and rear tires.
Marc exploded off the line at the start, with his brother Alex hot on his trail coming out of the first turn. The brothers had contact in turn two, allowing Franco Morbidelli (VR46 Ducati) to take the lead. Morbidelli built a slight lead, with Marc and Alex in second and third position, respectively. Alex got passed by Fabio di Giannantonio on lap three.
Alex pressed Giannantonio, resulting in contact that took both riders off the track. Alex landed a long-lap penalty for the collision. Morbidelli held the lead until lap 10, when Tech3 KTM rider Vinales passed him on the straight. Marquez took advantage of the draft and extra HP and joined the pass.
Vinales held firm until lap 16, but Marquez proved too much for the rider and took a lead that would not be challenged for the rest of the race. Marc won the race by 1.8s ahead of Vinales. Pecco Bagnaia passed Morbidelli's yellow Ducati and easily sailed to a solid third-place finish.
Wrapping up the top five finishes of the Qatar GP were Franco Morbidelli in fourth place, followed by Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) finishing in fifth place. Alex Marquez took seventh place after a rough go at it, marking the first time the second place wasn't awarded to Alex all season in either the GP race or the Sprint.
Jorge Martin's The 2025 season continues, as he fell during lap 14 and was struck by Fabio Di Giannantonio's Ducati, causing the rider to sustain a pneumothorax and 11 rib fractures. The Qatar win gives Marc Marquez his first victory at Lusail since 2014.