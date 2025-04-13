MotoGP: World Champion Jorge Martin Returns to the Track in Qatar
World Champion Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) will begin the new season this weekend in Qatar. However, early season woes have kept him from the track after being crowned. World Champion at the 2024 season finale. Regardless of his time off the bike, we expect him to challenge the top riders off the starting grid to begin the season.
A few days after being crowned Champion, Martin left Ducati for Aprilia Racing. He chose to sign with Aprilia Racing, which teams him with Marco Bezzecchi for the 2025 season. During the Barcelona Test Martin completed 65 laps on new equioment - the RS-GP.
On day 1 of the Sepang Test, Martin's second ride for Aprilia started rocky. Heading into Turn 1, Martin high-sided but remounted the bike and continued the run. Unfortunately, Murphy's Law does shy away from making big statements at key moments. During Martin's second run, he again highsided the bike, but this time in Turn 2.
Injury Woes Plague Jorge Martin Early in the 2025 MotoGP Season
Martin didn't leave the spill unscathed as he fractured his right hand and left foot. He had successful surgery on both in Barcelona just three days later. The injury forced Martin off the track for the remainder of the Sepang Test and the subsequent Buriram Test.
While recovering from his injuries, Martin suffered another crash in training, this time involving his left hand. This injury also required surgery, ensuring Martin would miss the 2025 season opener. This was bad news for Aprilia, who needed a strong start in 2025 for any chance at the overall championship this season.
Martin spoke about the injuries on an Instagram post: "Blows are always tough, but when they come one after another, the impact multiplies. This time, they have been especially hard, both physically and mentally, and for the first time in my life, they have made me miss the season's opening race.”
Fans eagerly awaited Martin's return at the Argentina GP, but again, the Champion was absent from the starting grid. Martin did make an appearance during the Thursday press conference, but he didn't bring good news and said that his injuries would keep him out until America's GP.
When America's GP rolled around, Martin was once again missing from the grid but was present in the Aprilia boxes and a bit more hands-on during the nail-biting race weekend. His appearance with the team was a good sign for the next race, the Qatar GP.
The World Champion Returns to MotoGP
Martin confirmed with the Italian media that he would return at Lusail. He cleared a medical check in Barcelona and called Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola to confirm he was cleared to race. He said, "Let's get to work."
It is now race weekend again, but this time feels different. Jorge Martin will run, and whether he is 100% or not, riders and teams will pay close attention to his position in the field and keep an eye on him in their mirrors. Good luck to Martin at Qatar.