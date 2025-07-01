Mountain Bike World Champion Crushes New YouTube Video Project
It is not often in a sport that we get to watch a world champion evolve from kindergarten days to winning a mountain biking world championship. It is even rarer to witness an athlete carry a playfulness and good-hearted energy into the pro mountain biking realm of today. Jackson Gladstone is that one-of-a-kind mountain biker, where phenomenal skills meet joy on wheels. Gladstone is also extremely humble and a true asset to the sport of professional mountain biking.
Gladstone's journey on a bike began with crazy wheels in kindergarten. The playful, everyday ride to school was the catalyst for Jackson’s love for riding his bike. Those energizing mornings on his bike kick-started his riding career. As a kid, Jackson honed his riding skills on the playground, bike park, and trails throughout Squamish, British Columbia. Gladstone was hooked on the sport early in life, and his determination has paid off.
Now an elite world rider, Jackson dramatically started his junior career, winning back-to-back junior titles by winning the Junior Downhill World Championship in Val di Sole, Italy, in 2021, and the Junior World Cup title in 2022. In 2022, at just 18 years old, he became the youngest ever winner, and the first person to win on his first attempt at Red Bull Hardline in Dyfi, Wales.
World Mountain Biking Champion Jackson Gladstone Releases New Video
Gladstone's new YouTube video project, Anytime Secret Segment, was recently released. The video explodes with powerful, creative, full-tilt riding, as he slashes the trails of Vancouver Island, enjoying a return to his home province of British Columbia in this recently released video clip. The joy of riding, and a flash from Jackson's childhood, emanates from the thrilling footage.
Jackson Gladstone is having a killer start to the 2025 Red Bull UCI DH MTB World Cup Season, as he has already won three events so far, including the back-to-back wins at the Leogang UCI DH MTB World Cup. Gladstone has proven that the kid from Squamish, British Columbia, who honed his skills by kicking his bike to kindergarten every day, has shown that anything is possible if you pour your heart and soul into it.