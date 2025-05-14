Mountaineer Tyler Andrews Set for Second Shot at Everest Speed Record
Tyler Andrews owns numerous speed climbing records. His summit attempt on the world’s highest mountain, without supplementary oxygen, recently stalled. After abandoning his speed record attempt on Mount Everest (29,029 feet) several days ago, the accomplished mountaineer and endurance athlete commented on the effort.
"Round 1. It was a great day up to camp 3 (7,200m/ 23,622 feet), and then we had some gear issues that cost more than an hour to resolve before continuing. At that point, we started to see heavy winds on the summit, which moved in earlier than forecast, so we decided to flip, come down, wait, and give it another go as soon as the weather looks good."
"The great news was that I was WAY ahead of the record pace (splits were aligned for about a 12-hour summit) and learned a ton. I feel extremely confident that our next go-round (hopefully in the next 5 to 10 days) will be successful. Stay with us."
Mountaineer Tyler Andrews Prepares for 'Round 2' on Mount Everest
Now resting and eyeing the crowds on the mountain’s south side, Andrews hopes to launch a second speed-record attempt soon. Andrews climbs alone, though with support from his longtime training partner, Chris Fisher, who provides support in the treacherous Icefall and on portions of the descent. Trusted Dawa Stephen Sherpa from Asian Trekking handles logistics.
Based on ‘Round 1’, Andrews appears fit for the speed challenge. Data from Andrews’ InReach tracker device revealed a record-breaking pace through the Icefall, past Camp 1 (19,900 feet), and up the Western Cwm to Camp 2 (21,000 feet). The increasing wind slowed the climber, and the first attempt ended at Camp 3 (23,500 feet).
Andrews reported that a weather window should open around May 15, and he will be ready to roll. This will require navigating the growing crowds currently scaling the mountain and ensuring that his equipment cooperates for ‘Round 2’. We look forward to Tyler Andrews' great success.
Tyler Andrews
Andrews, 35, owns over 70 Fastest Known Time (“FKT”) endeavors in his epic adventure career. Last year, he broke the FKT on the 8th highest mountain in the world – Manaslu (26,781 feet). He added another speed record last season with an FKT on the Himalayan peak Ama Dablam (22,349 feet). Andrews also owns the speed records on Kilimanjaro, Mera Peak, Aconcagua, and others.
“I'm motivated by the aesthetic beauty of being in the mountains and competing on the biggest stage. It's been a multi-year progression from smaller peaks to the highest mountains in the Himalaya and Pakistan. Everest, at 29,029 feet, is the obvious culmination.”