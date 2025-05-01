Mountaineering Expeditions Acclimatize on Lobuche en Route to Mt. Everest
With the spring climbing season well underway on Mt. Everest and other Himalayan 8,000-meter peaks, elite mountain guiding company Madison Mountaineering’s expeditions are moving. Their Everest team, led by Garrett Madison, recently completed climbing Lobuche East (5,364m/ 17,598 feet), and Lobuche Peak (6,119m/ 20,075 feet).
The climb served as an acclimatization exercise as the mountaineers prepared their bodies for the diminishing air and oxygen they would encounter as they went higher. Climbing the mountain slowly, with rotations as high as 24,000 feet several times, will allow their bodies to withstand the highest peak in the world at 29.029 feet. Madison reported that the climb and final trek into relative comfort at Everest Base Camp went well.
“Hello! Today is Monday, April 28 and we are back from our Lobuche Peak climb. Yesterday, we summited Lobuche East, the sub-peak of Lobuche Peak just below Everest Base Camp (5364m/17,598 feet). We had a great climb, beautiful weather, clear and sunny. We’re back down in Lobuche Lodge (4940m/16,210ft) and returning to Everest Base Camp later today.”
Elite Mountaineering Expeditions Reach Mt. Everest Base Bamp
The team returned to Base Camp and will now train in the treacherous Khumbu Icefall – a frozen river of snow and ice that moves approximately four feet per day and presents one of the most perilous hazards on the south side route on Everest. Garrett discussed the team’s position.
“So, happy to be back at our Base Camp! We’ve have hot showers, films, big heated dining tent, great meals from our chef Deepak here, and very comfy, cozy accommodations for our rest and recovery as we look forward to some training in the coming days to get prepared for our first climb up through the Khumbu Icefall to the higher camps on our first rotation. Everyone’s doing well here!”
Madison Mountaineering, an elite mountain guide service, specializes in leading expeditions to climb the world’s most iconic and demanding peaks. Destinations include Mount Everest, K2, and many of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in the Himalayas. Madison Mountaineering also leads climbs on all of the famous Seven Summits—the highest peak on each of the seven continents. They also engage in special projects yearly to climb first ascents on unclimbed mountains.
As a part of our guided climbs, Madison Mountaineering provides the education and training for climbers who aspire to become self-sufficient, aware, and respectful of the local mountain culture, stewards of the environment, and for whom safety is the number one priority in all climbing endeavors. – Madison Mountaineering