Mountaineering Movies on Netflix to Add to Your 2025 Watch List
As any true adventurer knows, not every night can be spent under the stars in a national park, or clinging to the side of a big wall in a portaledge. Some nights are meant to be spent cuddled up with a good book, or a great movie.
But for the thrill-seekers who like even their quiet nights to be action-packed, there are more than a few amazing mountaineering movies out there. These are the best mountaineering movies on Netflix to add to your 2025 watch list for those nights not spent in a tent.
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
Nimsdai Purja (often referred to as Nims) skyrocketed to the top of the climbing world both literally and figuratively in 2021 with the release of his film 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible.
This climbing documentary details Nims' journey to climb all 14 8,000-meter peaks in a single calendar year, a feat that had never before been done. Mountaineers typically take years or even decades to climb all 14 peaks, but Nims sets out to do it in 7 months. He calls the mammoth undertaking 'Project Possible.'
One of the most famous moments of the documentary comes from Nims' descent on Mt. Everest. After a successful summit, Nims notices the long queue of climbers waiting to reach the summit. He turns back and snaps a quick photo over his shoulder, which is later published by the New York Times, helping to launch Project Possible to fame.
14 Peaks is a hilarious, heartwarming, on-the-edge-of-your-seat movie with stunning visuals and thrilling stories, perfect for climbers and adventure-seekers for their next movie night.
Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lakpa Sherpa
Another movie with ample screentime spent on the slopes of the world's highest mountain, Mountain Queen is the true story of Lakpa Sherpa, the first woman to summit Mt. Everest 10 times.
Mountain Queen focuses not just on mountaineering, but what it means to be a woman in the outdoors. Lakpa Sherpa is single mother of three living in Connecticut, far from her home in the Makalu region of Nepal.
Lakpa Sherpa details her draw to Mt. Everest and the strength the mountain gives her, pulling her back for repeated expeditions both with and without her now-ex husband, climber Gheorge Dijmărescu.
Mountain Queen is an inspiring true story of resilience, determination, and the inner strength one finds in the mountains.
Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake
This remarkable series of true stories details three regions devastated by the 2015 earthquake that wracked Nepal: Mt. Everest, Kathmandu, and the Langtang Valley. Nepal is often subjected to devastating earthquakes, but the one in 2015 was particularly disastrous, striking right in the heart of the climbing season.
In a three-part docuseries, Aftershock switches perspectives from the different regions impacted by the earthquake.
Climbers on Mt. Everest become trapped at Camp 1 after avalanches destroy the route through the Khumbu Icefall, often considered one of the most dangerous parts of the mountain. The capital of Kathmandu is decimated by collapsing buildings and unsteady infrastructure, and a group of Israeli backpackers find themselves in the remote Langtang Valley as disaster strikes.
With riveting interviews and believe-it-to-see-it survival stories, Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake is perfect for your next marathon movie night.