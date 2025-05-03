Mountaineering Teams Seize the Weather Window on Mount Everest
Climbing teams are progressing on Mt. Everest as the spring climbing season in the Himalayas takes shape. At 29,029 feet, the highest mountain in the world endures the relentless force of the Jet Stream most of the year. The Jet Stream, a powerful wind current that moves west-to-east around the globe, renders the world’s highest peaks nearly impossible to climb. The ferocious winds mysteriously subside in the spring, creating a ‘weather window’ to climb. Teams are now moving through the window.
Teams prepare for a summit push on Mt. Everest in May by acclimatizing, establishing a route to the top with fixed ropes, and preparing Camps 1-4 on the upper mountain. By now, climbers have acclimatized on lower peaks. The Sherpa team ‘fixing’ the mountain has moved steadily, and hopes to reach the summit of Everest around May 7-10.
Teams have begun making rotations as high as Camp 3 (approximately 23,500 feet), while others are just starting rotations through Camp 1 and Camp 2 from Base Camp (approximately 17,600 feet).
The elite mountain guide company Madison Mountaineering, led by Garrett Madison, recently arrived at Base Camp. They climbed Lobuche East (5,364m/ 17,598 feet) and Lobuche Peak (6,119m/ 20,075 feet) to acclimatize to the increasingly thin air.
Teams Moving Higher on Mt. Everest as Weather Improves
Climbing the mountain slowly, with rotations as high as 24,000 feet, will allow their bodies to withstand climbing to 29.029 feet. Once in Base Camp, they began practicing in the Khumbu Icefall - a frozen river of ice that presents one of the most perilous hazards on the south side route on Everest. They have now begun their rotations to the upper mountain. Madison outlined the team’s plan as they move higher.
“Hey! This is Garrett checking in for the Madison Mountaineering Everest (8848m/29,032ft) and Lhotse (8516m/27,940ft) expedition team. Today is May 2nd and we are heading up tonight to start our rotation to the higher camps! We’re going to head up the Khumbu Icefall, spend a couple of nights at Camp 1 (6050m/19,849ft), and then head up towards Camp 2 (6500m/21,325ft), spend at least a couple of nights up there, try to touch Camp 3 (7230m/23,720ft) for further acclimatization and skills practice, and then head on down to Base Camp.”
This team will attempt a double-header this season: climbing Mt. Everest and then attempting to climb neighboring Lhotse, the fourth-highest mountain in the world, at 27,940 ft.
Madison Mountianeering
Madison Mountaineering is an elite mountain guiding company that leads expeditions to the world’s most iconic and challenging peaks. Destinations include Mount Everest, K2, and several of the world’s 8,000-meter peaks in the Himalayas. Madison Mountaineering also leads climbs on all of the famous Seven Summits—the highest peak on each of the seven continents. Each year, they engage in special projects to climb first ascents on unclimbed mountains.