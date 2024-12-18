Mt. Charleston Chews Up the Feet of 9 Hikers in the Past Three Weeks
Though winter has its whimsical side, its personality can take a quick turn if outgoing adventurists don't take the necessary precautions before going on any trail, regardless of whether or not you've done it over a dozen times.
In the past three weeks, nine hikers have failed to take the needed safety measures and have wound up with broken legs and in need of rescuing. About 40 miles west of Las Vegas lies Mount Charleston, where said hikers were saved.
Despite the reputation Nevada has for being hot, dry and dusty, the peaks of Mt Charleston receive quite a bit of snow and tends to get quite slippery in the winter months. Police around the area frequently warn of the icy conditions and advise travelers to arm themselves with crampons, wear winter apparal and make sure to bring traction devices to stay safe on the trails.
The hikers were traveling along the South Loop Trail, with a duration of 8.5 miles and an elevation gain of over 4,500 feet. Thus, the ice and snow are not all that abnormal. The start of the strandings started on Thanksgivng weekend.
On November 28, two hikers took the challenge and one ended up slipping 500 feet into a rock, and despite having microspikes safely strapped to her feet, sustained a broken ankle.
On December 6, three hikers were on the Loop and one of the hikers broke their ankle due to slipping 50 feet into a tree. None of the three had traction devices.
December 12 brought three more hikers that became involved in the most serious incident so far: One slid 100 feet into a tree, resulting in severe leg injuries, and another slid another 100 feet before slowing to a stop on a ledge. The search and rescue was hailed and a rope and hoist rescue was performed to save the hikers.
Most recently, on December 15, lower leg injuries were sustained to a hiker who attempted the trail without any traction devices. The search and rescue team were accompanied by a helicopter to locate the hiker and another hoist and rescue was needed to save the victim, who was then transported to the hospital.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are working with the U.S. Forest service to reinforce and expand the amount of signage on trailheads to warn hikers to turn back if they do not have the correct equipment to keep them safe along the icy trails, or if the weather has taken a turn for the worst.
"Know your limits," police said. "If the trail looks too dangerous, turn back."