Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe Teen Tragically Killed on the Slopes in Ski Accident
This has been a fatal season for young skiers in the United States.
In recent weeks, two young boys have lost their lives in ski accidents, both at well-known resorts.
One boy, 12-year-old Jack Murray, was killed on New Year's Eve after he struck a tree on a slope at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, New Hampshire. Just a few days after, 19-year-old Williams College student Alex Kemp died after suffering from injuries sustained in a ski accident at Jiminy Peak Mountain Resort in Hancock, Massachusetts.
Last week, a third teenager was involved in a similar accident, killing him instantly.
An 18-year-old, who has been identified as Max Chavalithumrong, was skiing at the Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe resort in Nevada when he hit a tree.
Although rescue personnel were dispatched immediately and rapidly arrived on the scene, the boy succumbed to his injuries.
According to authorities, the teenager was skiing down the Ramsey's Run Trail when the incident occurred. It was reported that the cause of death was multiple blunt force as a result of a collision with a fixed object.
The Reno Gazette Journal stated that Chavalithumrong, a freshman college student, was studying engineering at the University of Nevada.
Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe resort has a base elevation of 8,260 feet with the summit reaching 9,700 feet. There are over 70 trails to choose from on the mountain, the longest trail running for 2.5 miles.
"Mt. Rose - Ski Tahoe management and staff extend their deepest sympathy and support to the family and friends of the skier," management told Fox News Digital. "The resort would like to acknowledge the assistance from the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District and Care Flight in the response effort."
An ongoing investigation is in place though the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.