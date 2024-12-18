Must-Have Affordable Activewear Sunglass Lenses for the Adventurer in Your Life
The holidays can be a very expensive time of the year. Travel can be expense just to go see loved ones or friends before even taking into consideration how much the gifts purchased will cost.
Finding affordable gifts that can be put to everyday use is certainly a challenge, especially if who you’re looking to buy for is an adventurer.
Equipment, depending on the activity can be incredibly pricy. The region and season will also play a part as some require different materials than others.
For anyone shopping and buying gifts on a budget this year, Revant Optics has you covered with something all outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy; sunglass lenses.
They offer an affordable way to rejuvenate a pair of sunglasses someone loves without breaking the bank. A wide range of lenses are available as replacements that meet or exceed the quality of the original ones regardless of the company.
Which are the best lenses?
Stephen Valesano, who is the director of Ecommerce and Marketing at Revant Optics, shared some of the top picks for those who are active, whether it be playing a sport, enjoying the outdoors or everyday activity.
The Oakley Holbrook lens is the first recommendation. An anti-scratch coating is placed on the impact-resistant lenses, making it good for casual explorers.
“Our Stealth Black lenses cut glare and block 88% of visible light. Plus, a neutral tint means no weird purple shades from the 90s,” as shared on the website.
Valesano’s next choice is the Ray-Ban Justin RB4165 54mm. An iconic frame, you can pair polarized lenses with them to help reduce glare and improve vision and visibility.
The Costa Rincon is another set of lenses that Valesano likes. These are recommended for people who are going to be near the water enjoying coastal adventures. Blue lenses help cut down on the reflective glare off of the water.
Smith’s Guide Choice sunglasses are performance sport sunglasses, which means lenses can get damaged rather easily during activity. They are popular amongst runners.
Last but not least, Valesano selected the Maui Jim Red Sands MJ432. These are a unique pair of sunglasses, combining durability and light-weight frames like few others do.
All of the pricing starts as low as $24.99 for the replacement lenses, but those are non-polarized. There are polarized options for $39.99 available and elite polarized which are $54.99.
In some cases, those are still cheaper than the replacement lenses from the original company and much more affordable than purchasing an entirely new pair of sunglasses.