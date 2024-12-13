Must Have Gear and Accessories for Your Favorite Winter Sports and Activities
With the weather changing and temperatures dropping around the United States, it means on thing; it is snow sports season.
As people plan their trips to hit different mountains and slopes, they need to prepare a lot. Finding the right clothing, accessories and equipment is imperative to making your trip as enjoyable and safe as possible.
Over at West Slope, they are creating different bundles and chest packs that fit the needs of anyone, whether you are casually hitting the slopes or doing it on a competitive basis. Their equipment is made not only to be aesthetically pleasing, but for functionality as well.
One reason that people enjoy their products so much is the lack of bulk compared to similarly marketed items. Comfort is also important, as some reviewers have said the West Slope bundles and chest packs are more comfortable than a traditional backpack.
When skiing or in the mountains hunting, you want your essential items as close to you as possible and within reach for a moment’s notice. That is provided here, as your personal items are front and center.
Secured and easily accessible, no longer will you have to worry about fumbling through layers of clothes; it will all conveniently be in pockets on the outer layer.
There are several different items they sell, all fitting the needs of different levels of activity.
The Pro-180 Slim Chest Pack is a low-profile design that you can use whether you are on the trail or the road. If you are hiking or going for a run, this would be the perfect item as it isn’t as big or heavy as some of the other items offered.
It weighs 10.5 ounces and has a capacity of 1 liter and dimensions of 12” x 11”.
That pales in comparison to the Pro-180X Chest Pack, which is larger and better suited for people who are hitting the slopes or trails for more strenuous activity.
A little heavier at 15 ounces, it provides a capacity of 6 liters and has dimensions of 13.4” x 10.2”.
Another unique thing that West Slope offers is bundles depending on the kind of activity you are partaking in. Snow sports, hunting, bike and motorcycle bundles are currently offered.
Each bundle includes some add-ons tailored to the activity. For example, all of them include a hydration kit, but only the bike and motorcycle ones include the night kit, which will keep you illuminated during low-light activities at night.
The hunting bundle doesn’t include that, but does include a holster kit and wilderness kit. The snow sports one doesn’t have any of the extra add-ons other than hydration to keep the chest pack as lightweight as needed while skiing or snowboarding.