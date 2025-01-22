Must-Have Gear and Clothing for Anyone Looking To Get Into Running This Year
One of the most popular activities that people have enjoyed picking up as a hobby in recent years has been running.
Some people enjoy doing cardio as a way to help get into better shape. Others take it more seriously, looking to prepare for big races, such as a 5K, half or full marathon.
Whatever your goals are as a runner, everyone has to start somewhere.
Given how many different kinds of products and equipment there are, it can sometimes be intimidating to figure things out at the start. But, once you have the right game plan in place, it is imperative to find gear that fits what you need as well.
Over at Runners World, Cory Smith has compiled some of the best running gear for people immersing themselves in the world of running for the first time in 2025.
The most important piece of equipment for people who are getting into the activity is the shoes.
There are thousands of options from several reputable companies but everyone has different needs. Whether you are flat-footed or high-arched, there is something for everyone.
Overall, in the opinion of Smith and testers at Runners World, the best overall running shoe is the Brooks Ghost 16 Running Shoe. They are an incredibly durable pair of shoes that offer the comfort and stability needed for new runners.
Looking for an expanded list of shoes to consider, a review was done ahead of the holiday season that can still apply now.
If you are living in an area that has some inclement weather, there are shoes made for snow, rain and ice that will help you get miles in outdoors and not relegate you to indoor work on a treadmill.
After you find the right pair of shoes, the wardrobe is also important.
Any shirt and pair of shorts will usually get the job done, but the most important thing is comfort. Finding something that not only fits well but feels good will make the experience a whole lot better.
Clothes made of soft, moisture-wicking materials will not only help functionally but keep you feeling and looking good during the run.
For men, the Rabitt EZ Short-Sleeve Shirt has been recommended and can double as a casual shirt to be worn when not exercising. For women, the lululemon Swiftly Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 comes highly recommended.
The only downside to each is that they could be a little form-fitting, causing some tightness around the midsection. But both are soft and comfortable materials otherwise.
For bottoms, men should strongly consider the Under Armour Launch Men’s Shorts. They come in 5” and 7” inseams and can be used for other exercising, such as going to the gym and not only running.
Women will love Vuori 4-inch Clementine Short 2.0, made from a comfortable fabric with an attractive style.
However, both shorts have less than ideal-pockets for holding electronics. The men’s shorts don’t have a firm hold and the women’s pockets are too small for most phones.