Must-Have Items for Adventurers To Improve Experiences While Traveling and Flying
When adventurers travel, there are definitely a few things that make life difficult. Flying is sometimes a hassle, given how crammed some of the aircraft can be.
There isn’t much a person can do to make themselves more comfortable, as seats are close together to ensure as many people as possible fit on the flight. Unless a passenger is lucky enough to have a row to themselves or a middle seat open, things can get tight.
Luckily, there are some items that can make the experience a little more enjoyable from the time you take off until you land.
Over at Wirecutter on The New York Times, Gabriella DePinho shared some trending products that will help improve your in-flight experience. To help you stay hydrated, the Klean Kanteen 20 oz TKWide Insulated Water Bottle with Twist Cap is recommended.
When traveling, space is precious. This bottle won’t take up that important real estate and comes in smaller 12 and 16 ounce bottles as well. The straw makes it easier to drink on the go and it passed all of the leak and spill tests.
One of the most important items for people traveling is earbuds and headphones. New award-winning Arctis Gamebuds are perfect.
Award-winning and crafted for gaming, they are versatile enough to function as all-purpose. They are excellent to use on flights and have the battery power to last even when traveling cross-country from Los Angeles to New York.
Another thing people enjoy doing during their flight is reading, but sometimes the overhead lights aren’t enough. The Glocusent Bookmark Style Reading Light is the perfect piece to overcome that.
Voted the best overall reading light, its compact size is perfect to fit into a carry-on bag without taking up too much space. With several different brightness settings, your book will be illuminated without bothering the person sitting next to you.
For anyone who struggles with circulation and swelling while flying, the Go2Socks Compression Socks will help. They are considered the best pair given the cost and good fit, as they come up properly on the calf.
Lack of cushioning is a concern, so another pair of socks might have to be worn over them. But for their intended use, the Go2Socks are tough to beat.
Trouble sleeping during a flight? The Cabeau Evolution Classic Pillow can help.
Made from memory foam, the neck support is highly adjustable. Available in most airport shops, 360-degree support is offered by the donut-shaped pillow. A comfortable sleep can be had using this product.
If you are looking to improve your sleep even more, the Alaska Bear Natural Silk Sleep Mask will do the trick. It will help block out any distractions on the flight, such as someone watching something on their television screen next to you.
The design of the mask and adjustable straps help fit any face shape and keep light out.
Alas, light isn’t the only distraction on a plane. Sometimes things can get loud, ruining your chance to rest.
To help cancel out some noise, invest in a package of Mack’s Slim Fit Soft Foam Earplugs. They did well blocking out noise during testing and are a great alternate if you don’t have noise-canceling headphones or are just looking for some peace and quiet.