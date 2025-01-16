Must-Visit Warmest Winter Vacation Destinations To Escape the Cold Weather
There are a ton of vacation spots around the world that people love to visit during the winter to take in some activities, such as snowboarding, skiing and sledding. But, the snow sports and cold weather hiking aren’t everyone’s cup of tea.
Some adventurers would prefer to visit warm climates during the cold months to avoid the low temperatures.
Plenty of warm-weather winter destinations exist around the world, and anyone looking to escape the cold should consider setting up their next vacation to one of these spots.
Where could they decide to go?
Recently, Arka conducted a study ranking the 10 warmest destinations for winter vacations. The work included several metrics, such as average winter temperature, average sunshine hours, and average water temperature.
The host of amenities, such as hotels and social media impressions were also part of the equation, which were all standardized and weighted with a composite score being compiled.
Taking home the No. 1 spot was the Maldives with a composite score of 91 overall. Its combination of warmth and luxury makes it a very popular destination for anyone who likes to travel in style.
What sets The Maldives apart from some of the other destinations on the list are the breathtaking landscapes, providing ample photo opportunities.
It is not cheap to visit the No. 1 ranked destination, as the average cost of 4 and 5-star hotels is $726.30. The next closest on the list is the Bahamas, which comes in at No. 7 overall on the list with a composite score of 85 and average cost of $431.
It was a tight race for the No. 1 spot, as three other destinations received a composite score of at least 90.
Coming in at No. 2 is Phuket, Thailand, just missing the top spot with a 90.6. With 36 million average international visitors per year, it laps the field in that regard as the next closest is 11.68 million by Bali.
The Indonesian country also happens to be No. 3 overall on the list with a composite score of 90.4. Bali also has the second lowest average 4 and 5-star hotel costs of any country on the list, priced at $130.1.
Goa, India comes in at No. 4 with a composite score of 90, buoyed by warm sea temperatures and affordable luxury, averaging $162.4 per night.
The only country with a lower average hotel amount is Maputo, Mozambique, with an average of $100.3 and landed at No. 10 on the list.
Winter travelers tend to prioritize destinations with warm weather, affordability, and unique experiences. Sometimes, all you need is to get away from the cold and soak up some sunshine. A winter escape doesn’t have to be complicated—just finding a warm, relaxing spot can do wonders for your mood and energy during the darker months,” said a spokesperson from Arka, via the release.
The Seychelles, Boracay, Philippines, Cape Town, South Africa, and San Pedro, Belize, round out the rest of the list.