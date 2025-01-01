National Geographic Pristine Seas Make Massive Coral Discovery in Solomon Islands
The sea and ocean are the most mysterious places on Earth. So much remains undiscovered, as different wildlife and plant life can sometimes be stumbled upon deep beneath the surface of the water.
Recently, the National Geographic Pristine Seas team came across an incredible discovery in the Solomon Islands.
What was originally thought to be a shipwreck, given its sheer size, turned out to be a massive coral. Now, they are credited with unearthing the largest known coral in the world, as it is over 600 feet in circumference.
It is so gigantic that the formation can be seen from space.
Revealed to be a Pavona Clavus, it differs from other corals. Normally, reefs are made up of several coral colonies, but that is not the case here. A standalone coral, its polyps have been augmenting for anywhere between 300 and 500 years.
Corals are normally full of vibrant colors. This specific species consist of mostly brown, but the Solomon Islands Pavona Clavus does have highlights of other colors, such as yellow, blue and red, per The Guardian.
A diverse ecosystem that includes fish, shrimp and crab call this coral home.
It is certainly a surprise that no other scientists or groups of divers have come across this incredible coral formation previously given how large it is. To be discovered, a cinematographer from the team dove and descended about 40 feet.
"Just when we think there is nothing left to discover on planet Earth, we find a massive coral made of nearly 1 billion little polyps, pulsing with life and color,” said Enric Sala, Marine Ecologist and Explorer in Residence for National Geographic and founder of Pristine Seas.
Protecting and preserving these reefs are of the utmost importance. They are an important part of communities, providing protection from storms and erosion of coastlines.
Economies are boosted as well as adventures will visit to see the reefs while diving and snorkeling. Jobs can also be created with the fishing opportunities that they present.
"It reinforces the importance of our ocean, which sustains our communities, traditions, and future,” Fisheries Officer Ronnie Posala said when speaking about how important the discovery of the Pavona Clavus is for the Solomon Islands.
Despite being in a secluded area that went undiscovered for hundreds of years, there are still threats jeopardizing things, as shared by Mandy Carr of The Cooldown.
Warming temperatures and pollution are causing coral bleaching. The levels of barium, which is used in oil drilling, are increasing to dangerous levels. Overfishing can also cause harm, as a delicate balance needs to be found between preservation and putting the incredible colony on display.