Nepal Seeks to Add Summits to the Iconic 8,000-Meter Peaks
Defining the World’s 8,000-Meter Peaks
The world’s 14 highest mountains all rise from the Himalaya in Tibet and Nepal – the iconic 8,000-meter peaks, eight of which reside in Nepal. Now, Nepal’s Department of Tourism seeks to alter mountaineering history by adding additional peaks to the traditional fourteen 8,000-meter famile to enhance mountaineering tourism.
According to an Article written by Angela Benavides for ExplorersWeb, the proposed additions would include four lower points on Kangchenjunga: Yalung Khang, 27,904 feet (8,505m); Yalung Khang West, 26,499 feet (8,077m); Kangchenjunga Central, 27,799 feet (8,473m); and Kangchenjunga South, 27,808 feet (8,476m).
Additionally, the list includes two lower points on the summit ridge of Lhotse: Lhotse Middle 27,592 feet (8,410m) and Lhotse Shar 27,559 feet (8,400m). These peaks represent secondary summits – not actual summits.
True 8,000-meter peaks including Mount Everest, Annapurna, K2, Nanga Parbat, and Shisha Pangma also include secondary summits, meaning the list could extend well beyond the additional 6 peaks promoted by Nepal’s Department of Tourism.
The International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (“UIAA”) weighed in this matter in 2023 when it determined that the debate centered around whether a mountain represents a peak or a summit. They surmised that the 14 8,000-meter peaks represent peaks, regardless of how many secondary and tertiary summits fall below their summits.
When considering Kanchenjunga and its four lower summits, the UIAA concluded “It is clear that the local population considers the five peaks to be one mountain.” The UIAA further states that the worldwide mountaineering community universally recognizes the current and traditional fourteen 8,000-meter peaks.
“Since that is the community, together with the local population, which has the most interest in these mountains, it is perhaps appropriate that this definition be used,” the UIAA emphasized.
While Nepal’s Department of Tourism clearly seeks to promote tourism, little will change should their request materialize. The mountains in question remain open to climbing, though each sub-summit requires individual permits. Mountaineers will continue to pursue the highest mountains in the world regardless of the distinction between peak and summit.
The 14 8,000-Meter Peaks
Climbing the 8,000-meter peaks constitutes the ultimate achievement in mountaineering. Fourteen mountains in the world rise above 8,000-meters (26,247 feet). The International Mountaineering and Climbing Federation (“UIAA”) recognizes only these peaks as meeting the 8,000-meter requirement, and as ‘sufficiently independent of neighboring peaks’.
All the 8,000-meter peaks reside in the Himalayan and Karakorum mountain ranges in Asia. Legendary Italian climber, Reinhold Messner, became the first person to scale all of these prestigious mountains – finishing the feat in 1986 without the aid of supplemental oxygen.
The exact number of certified and recognized members of the 8,000-meter club remains unclear. While estimated at 40-50 members, a team of experts in 2022 could only confirm with evidence that three climbers stood on the true geographic summit of all 14 8,000-meter peaks – Ed Viesturs, Veikka Gustafsson and Nirmal Purja. The number of alpinists to achieve this accomplishment remains in debate.
The journey to the summits of these vaulted peaks often presents deadly consequences. On Annapurna one climber attempting the summit dies for every three that make it to the top – making it the deadliest of the group. K2 and Nanga Parbat follow with one death for every four summiteers, and Dhaulagiri and Kangchenjunga account for one death for every six successful climbers.
Mount Everest (8,848m / 29,029 feet): The highest peak on Earth - located on the Nepal-Tibet border and known for its two main climbing routes: the Southeast Ridge and the North Ridge.
K2 (8,611m / 28,251 feet): Known as the "Savage Mountain," K2, the world’s second-highest peak is located on the Pakistan-China border in the Karakoram range.
Kangchenjunga (8,586m / 28,169 feet): The third-highest peak, located between Nepal and India, remains sacred to the local population. Climbers often stop short of the true summit to honor the local beliefs.
Lhotse (8,516m / 27,940 feet): The fourth highest mountain shares much of its climbing route with Everest up to the South Col.
Makalu (8,485m / 27,840 feet): This pyramid-shaped peak presents one of the most difficult of the group.
Cho Oyu (8,188m / 26,867 feet): The sixth-highest mountain, located on the Nepal-Tibet border and considered one of the "easier" 8,00-mter peaks serves as a popular training peak for climbers preparing for Everest.
Dhaulagiri (8,167m / 26,795 feet): Located in Nepal, Dhaulagiri, known for its impressive mass and difficult routes, withstands frequent avalanches.
Manaslu (8,163m / 26,781 feet): The "Mountain of the Spirit," located in Nepal, serves as an approachable introduction to 8,000-meter climbing.
Nanga Parbat (8,126m / 26,660 feet): Dubbed the "Killer Mountain,” infamous for its high fatality rate and difficult ascent and located in Pakistan, features the dramatic Rupal Face - the tallest mountain face in the world.
Annapurna (8,091m / 26,545 feet): Known as the deadliest 8,000-meter peak, Annapurna's fatality-to-summit ratio makes it one of the most feared climbs in mountaineering.
Gasherbrum I (8,080m / 26,509 feet): Also called Hidden Peak, the mountain rises in the Karakoram range.
Broad Peak (8,051m / 26,414 feet): Near K2 and named for its extensive summit ridge, Broad Peak offers a less demanding ascent than K2.
Gasherbrum II (8,035m / 26,362 feet): Another peak in the Karakoram, Gasherbrum II presents a more frequently climbed 8,000-meter mountain.
Shishapangma (8,027m / 26,335 feet): The lowest of the 14 8,000-meter peaks, Shishapangma resides entirely in Tibet.