Netflix TV Star Dies After Surgery Following Aspen Ski Accident
Netflix reality star and successful jewelry designer, Lynn Ban, has died after undergoing brain surgery following a ski accident she experienced in Aspen, Colorado over the holidays.
Ban's son, Sebastian, released a public statement on social media to announce the devastating news, and to pay a tribute to his mother.
"Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was," he wrote. "She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all.
"She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know."
According to Ban's initial Instagram post regarding the accident, while skiing on Christmas Eve, she 'face planted' into the snow, but was able to ski back down the mountain.
After checking in with ski patrol for a concussion assessment, she grew a nagging headache.
In speaking with a paramedic, Ban was encouraged to get a CAT scan, which later revealed a brain bleed.
"Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side," she wrote.
Ban, although in recovery at the time of her post, remained hopeful for the future and grateful for her surrounding support.
Ban was widely known for starring in the 2023 hit Netflix series, 'Bling Empire: New York,' a spinoff from the 2021 TV show, 'Bling Empire.'
Throughout her career, the 52-year-old has continued to reach incredible success.
"As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me 'I love you more than life itself' mum," Sebastian wrote.
Ban's cause of death has not been released to the public at this time.