New Responsible Travel Approach Unveiled by Exodus Adventure Travels
Exodus Adventure Travels is coming up on its one-year anniversary of being a certified B Corporation, and the company has big plans to further their influence in the world of adventure.
Recently, Exodus has announced a new initiative to support responsible travel. "Thriving Nature, Thriving People" will be launched to support local communities in their conservation efforts. With travel on the forefront of this initiative, Exodus will strive to promote "the coexistence of nature and people in harmony."
Specifically, the new proposals will include the following ideas for sustainable and meaningful travel: citizen science departures, rewilding, ocean restoration, wildlife and animal welfare, empowering disadvantaged and under-represented communities, and community kickstart projects.
Biodiversity and ecosystem regeneration has been Exodus' highest priority since its establishment more than 50 years ago. Now, Exodus continues to adapt to its ever-changing environment in order to serve communities in the best way possible.
The nature-positive approach will sustain the natural environment while allowing for educational travel. Inevitably, travel will have negative impacts on the environment, however Exodus has set up these projects to combat these effects in a unique way.
Thriving People will strive to protect the people that are apart of the communities central to travel. Exodus places cultural respect and child safety at high priority, looking to provide the most educational experiences in the most respectful way.
With each of these endeavors, Exodus will provide ample opportunity for community members to play an active role in the restoration of their own societies.
"Committed to providing travelers with unique, authentic, and responsible experiences in all the above destinations, and across its entire portfolio, Exodus' expert guides and carefully crafted itineraries ensure deeper connections to people and place," according to news provided by Exodus Adventure Travels.
Currently, Exodus offers more than 500 active adventures across 90+ countries. Hiking, biking, culture, and wildlife small group tours are also available. Their trips can take many forms, each with a different goal for sustainability; a goal that they have outllined and will continue to update in their annual impact reports, here.
The Exodus Adventure Travels Foundation was established in 2019 and has supported many trips, projects, and sustainability efforts. The Foundation will continue to be an integral part in the Thriving People, Thriving Nature initiatives going forward.
The future of sustainable travel and environmental longevity will incorporate adventure with Exodus, and their impact will not go unnoticed.