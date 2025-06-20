New World Record Leads to Emotional ICF Canoe Freestyle Victory
The International Canoe Federation (ICF) Canoe Freestyle World Championships in Plattling, Germany, have been dominated by athletes from Great Britain in the squirt events, taking four out of the six medals in the finals.
The women's category title went to Ottilie Robinson-Shaw, who has consistently performed well in the World Championships. With a final score of 2790.00, Robinson-Shaw took the lead with gold, followed by fellow British competitor Tamsyn McConchie, who took silver after finishing with a clean 1900.00 points. The women's competition was exhilarating, but the men's event offered even more excitement.
Sam Wilson Sets New World Record With Tremendous Victory
Sam Wilson, a remarkable 28-year-old kayaker hailing from Great Britain, posted an unthinkable score in the men's squirt competition. He surpassed his goal of reaching 3,000 points and landed a final record-breaking score of 3,246.67, which secured him gold. Per the ICF, his record came after nailing a 19-second mystery move — a submerged move a squirt boater may perform.
"I wanted those 3,000 points, and when I hit the floor of the river, instead of getting scared, I kept telling myself, 'Stay there for that it's like a moment in time that you'll remember forever."
Great Britain continued to dominate the podium as Alex Edwards bumped his score to 2820.00 during his last ride, allowing him to take second place. With the British men competing against each other, the event was inevitably intense. However, as Wilson said in a separate post-interview, "They [the competitors] smashed it out of the park. It was a beautiful competition, and everyone did an amazing job. It was great to watch."
The colossal victory was an emotional time for Wilson, who set a new world record, brought home a gold medal, and had the opportunity to watch other athletes proudly represent Great Britain on the water. The nation's paddling community is beaming with pride.
The ICF Canoe Freestyle World Championships wrap up on June 21. Plattling has provided an unforgettable competition — to watch how the events played out, visit the Planet Canoe YouTube channel (subscription required).