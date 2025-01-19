New York Forest Rangers Make Heroic Rescue of Moose Trapped in Dangerously Cold Ice
New York State Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) leapt into action on Thursday, January 16, after receiving a report of a moose that had fallen through the ice of Lake Abanakee in Hamilton County.
The moose had fallen through the ice approximately 200 feet from a local beach and was unable to get out on its own. A concerned bystander had witnessed the plunge and reported it to the local branch of Environmental Conservation Police.
The average water temperature for Lake Abanakee at this time of year is only 30 degrees, and is typically frozen over for most of the winter. The shallow waters make it a popular fishing destination all year round, and ice fishers flock to the lake each winter to catch pike, perch, and bass.
Division of Law Enforcement Lieutenant Higgins and ECO Brassard were the first to arrive on scene and observed the moose trapped in ice and unable to free itself from the water. They coordinated with local DEC officers to assess the situation and plan for the moose's rescue.
Forest Rangers Nahor, Savarie, and Baldwin arrived not long after to assist with rescuing the moose. The air temperature was a mere 15 degrees as they donned cold-water rescue gear and headed out onto the ice.
Ranger Nahor used a chainsaw to cut away blocks of ice, which were then moved by Lieutenant Higgins. Once the path was clear, Rangers Baldwin and Savarie guided the moose through the channel to shallow water. The entire operation took approximately two hours.
The moose extracted itself from the ice and then took several attempts to rise to its feet. Once it did, however, it walked off into the woods, appearing just fine, if a little cold.
The Director of DEC's Division Law Enforcement, Karen Pryzklek, said "With little time to spare, our ECOs and Forest Rangers jumped into action without hesitation, braved the elements, and risked their own safety to rescue an animal in need. I’m proud of the work they’ve done to bring about such a positive outcome."
This is the latest in a wave of animal rescues, including an elk becoming ensnared in ice climbing ropes in Colorado, and rangers rescuing a goose that had become stranded at approximately 10,000 feet on California's