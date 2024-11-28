NFR Travel and Activity Guide for the Adventurous Cowboy
The 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) is officially set for Dec. 5-14, and rodeo fans should prepare to take on all Vegas has to offer.
The NFR has made itself a home in Las Vegas since 1985. Held annually at the Thomas & Mack Center, ProRodeo's most elite athletes and livestock gather for a showdown to come out victorious in front of thousands of fans.
For the fans, the rodeo is just half of the fun to be had in Vegas. With the typical Vegas-style activities readily available to fans and guests, December offers a bit of extra fun in conjunction with the biggest rodeo of the year.
Since 1986, Cowboy Christmas has been the official gift show of the NFR, featuring over 350 exhibitors across the United States all presented on more than 500,000 square feet of show floor. With hundreds of booths to attend and interactive experiences to participate in, the activities at Cowboy Christmas are a timeless and necessary part of the NFR.
Exhibitors offer a vast and unique selection of custom-made jewelry, western wear, boots and spurs, furniture, original art, handmade crafts and home goods, all available for purchase by attendees. Cowboy Christmas is the perfect place to find last-minute Christmas gifts for friends and family, and it is the perfect place to amp up your wardrobe for the upcoming year.
The show is held in the Las Vegas Convention Center and runs from Dec. 5-14 at 9am-5pm, daily. Admission to this event is free, but tickets are required for the YETI Junior World Finals that are being held in conjunction with Cowboy Christmas.
Another live event for guests to attend is The Cowboy Channel Stage, where live presenters will take to the stage to discuss all things rodeo. Admission to this event is free and open to the public.
With many external events lasting through the entirety of the NFR, fans will have no shortage of things to do and see, as long as fans plan for hundreds of thousands of guests and cowboy enthusiasts. The complete schedule of events can be found here. Having a game plan can maximize your trip to Vegas, so check out the many resources, maps, and event dates to ensure you see it all.
Traveling to Vegas, whether in the air or on the road, will always be a bit chaotic, however having a solid plan with solid accomodations can ensure a smooth and enjoyable trip. The NFR has constructed a "Know Before You Go" list, equipped with all of the tips specific to the event and to the Thomas & Mack Center.
Their eight points (entry, metal detectors, clear bag policy, ticketing, transportation, ride share, no smoking, have fun) will ensure guests of all ages are able to maximize their time at the Thomas & Mack Center.
For fun outside of the venue, be sure to utilize ride share opportunities for both safety and efficiency purposes. Parking in Vegas will be pricey and few and far between, so it will be in your best interest to familiarize yourself with companies such as Uber and Lyft. Car rental prices have also been projected to rise around the holiday season, so avoiding those can allow for a higher spending budget in the casinos or at Cowboy Christmas.
Hotels are everywhere in Vegas, so be sure to find yourself the perfect fit for what you need. Reservation prices will only be going up, so plan accordingly.
With everything that goes into planning a trip, be sure to really enjoy the Vegas scene along with the NFR fun. Live music, shows, and unique cuisine are all ways to maximize your time in Vegas. The NFR only comes around once a year, so plan for the absolute time of your life at the Thomas & Mack Center and Las Vegas.