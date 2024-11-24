Nimsdai Foundation Helping in Project for ‘Unsung Heroes of the Mountains’
One of the fastest-growing adventure tourism activities around the world is mountaineering. A the leader in the industry is Nimsdai Purja, who is looking to help expand across the world.
Several records have been set by the Nepal native, as he shattered the times for climbing the 14 peaks with and without the assistance of oxygen. The Seven Summits challenge was also conquered by him, making him the only person in the world to accomplish all three impressive feats.
Before too long, he will become the youngest person to climb the 8,000-meter peaks 50 times; he is currently at 48 after a clerical error was made with the count.
While his personal achievements are incredibly impressive, arguably the most impressive thing he does is the work away from the mountains. He is always looking to bring attention to Nepal mountaineers and give back to the community.
The most recent venture for the Nimsdai Foundation is to give back to some of the hardest-working but underappreciated people in the industry - Porters.
“A Porter is an individual that carries, transports, or assists with the movement of goods, luggage, or equipment. Porters play a crucial role in carrying supplies, equipment, and even the belongings of trekkers or climbers during expeditions in challenging terrains. They provide essential support to ensure the smooth progression of journeys and the safety of all the trekkers,” as shared on the release of the Nimsdai Foundation website.
With mountaineering booming, there are more and more people visiting places like Mount Everest and the Khumbu valley every year. In 2022-23, 57,690 were reported to have been there with thousands making the trek to Everest Base Camp.
In the village of Lobuche, Project Horizon is being launched. The plan is for the small village located in Sagarmatha National Park, which is a popular stop for anyone traveling the Everest Base Camp, to be where a new Porter House is constructed.
Just about 20 kilometers of travel will saved with the new building project. The Nimsdai Foundation is giving people a chance to help out with a “Summit Signature” to purchase.
There are three options being offered to help. A person can add their own name or that of a family member or business that will be written on the side of the building. Businesses or larger groups can gift the name of one of the rooms in the building, with a limit of six. Or, a plaque can be featured and seen by anyone while entering the dining room.
“By donating you are contributing to a brighter future for the porters. Your generosity will directly impact their well-being, providing them with the dignity and respect they deserve. This new building will offer not just shelter, but also a place of community, support, and recognition,” said Glen Mallen, the executive director of the Nimsdai Foundation.