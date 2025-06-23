North America's Leading Gravel Cycling Event Starts in Oregon
The biggest names in gravel racing have arrived in Central Oregon to warm up in preparation for the biggest gravel cycling race on the West Coast. The Oregon Trail Grinder, which began in 2019, is the premier event for gravel bike racing in the US.
Many top racers, like Rob Bolton, who won the 350-mile Unbound XL, which is the premier gravel racing event in the world, will be on the starting line this week. The women's top pro rider, Sophia Gomez, is pumped and ready to try to leave the other competitors in her dust.
This event has become a big deal for gravel enthusiasts, as this five-day classic has 300 riders ripping up the gravel over a course that spans 360 miles, with a jaw-dropping 30,000 feet of uphill grinding. While they pedal their hearts out, riders' eyes will be entertained by the beautiful mountain, forest, and high desert views along the way as they cruise the Central Oregon Cascades. This event sets the bar high, as it is fully supported for each rider, including tents and all meals.
A busy week at Seventh Mountain Resort, as the race will begin and end here, and the field that is turning out will be one of the best lining up at any gravel race in America this summer. Road racing was once popular in America. Still, nowadays it is garnering cyclists' interest, and the stage race format seems to be highlighted.
Stage Format:
Day 1: Bend to Gilchrist (80.1 miles, 4,463 feet of climbing)
Day 2: Gilchrist to Oakridge (92.8 miles, 5,070 feet of climbing)
Day 3: Oakridge time trial (25.5 miles, 3,106 feet of climbing)
Day 4: Oakridge to McKenzie (west end of McKenzie pass) (86.5 miles, 8,886 feet of climbing)
Day 5: McKenzie to Bend (76.8 miles, 6,162 feet of climbing)