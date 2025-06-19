North American Cup Series to Feature Lead and Speed Climbing in Edmonton
In early June, the fourth stop of the 2025 North American Cup Series (NACS) was hosted by Vail, Colorado, with approximately 266 climbers coming together to compete. The NACS offers athletes time to hone their skills on their home turf. As explained by USA Climbing, "The North American Cup Series allows athletes from the Americas the opportunity to compete at an elite level and develop outside of the World Cup circuit."
Vail's venue featured remarkable speed and boulder climbers. For the boulder event, Courtney Arnold took gold in the women's category with a final score of 99.2, while Dillon Countryman secured gold for the men's category after posting an 84.9.
The speed discipline awarded Emma Hunt a gold medal when she clocked a time of 6.44 seconds, while Piper Kelly finished in 7.39 seconds. The men's division had a more drastic difference when Michael Hom clocked a 5.18 while his opponent, Dylan Le, finished at 7.36. This competition marked the first time that speed climbing entered the NACS in Vail.
Fifth Stop of North American Cup Climbing Series Head to Canada
Events are now heading to Edmonton, Canada, for the fifth stop of the series starting June 20. Speed athletes will be competing yet again and will be joined by the lead discipline. After being launched in 2021 by the Climbing Escalade Canada (CEC) and USA Climbing, the competition has become quite the sensation.
According to a CEC social media post, events in Edmonton will be adhering to the following schedule:
June 20: Lead Qualification at 09:30
June 21: Lead Semifinals at 09:30 and Finals at 19:00
June 22: Speed Qualification at 09:30 and Finals at 16:00
Once the competition in Edmonton wraps up, athletes will have one more opportunity to showcase their skills in the 2025 North American Cup Series. The final event, featuring lead and speed, will be hosted in Salt Lake City, Utah, Aug. 23-24. Time is ticking, and the NACS series is nearing the end, but climbers must remain focused. One slip or one false start can end their chances of taking home a title.