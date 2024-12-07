North Carolina Hiking Trails Open Back Up After Extensive Hurricane Damage
After almost two months since Hurricane Helene hit, 100 miles of hiking trail land is being cleared for hikers. The extensive damage shut down many areas of the Appalachian Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest, putting a stop to any outdoor recreation in the area.
Rangers and volunteers cleared a substantial amount of debris and spent time evaluating the degree of damage, in order to allow hikers to resume recreational activity in a safe manner.
It has been reported that recovery efforts are beginning to slow down, as North Carolina is currently being hit with frigid temperatures. Without proper shelters and equipment, residents and volunteers can only do so much towards the restoration of the land and their homes.
Hurricane Helene caused an estimated $52 billion in damages, and turned into the "tenth costliest weather disaster" recorded in the last 44 years. The majority of North Carolina was hit, and the damages will likely take years to repair. Although certain areas are now open to the public, full restoration will take time, and hikers are advised to stay alert in many areas.
The US Forest Service (USFS) support service specialist for the Appalachian Ranger District, Kimberly Lindeman, commented, “The Forest Service is actively working to assess and safely reopen these damaged areas. Beyond the naturally occurring storm-damage conditions, crews removing trees or running heavy equipment may pose an additional hazard on closed trails and roads."
Hundreds of fallen trees littering the Appalachian Trail have had a bigger impact than what could've been imagined. As cleaning and recovery efforts continue, residents are slowly getting their land back, however their activities and livelihoods will continue to be severely limited.
Hurricane Helene is currently ranked as the deadliest inland hurricane, with an estimated 100 storm-related deaths being reported throughout North Carolina. Even now, deaths are being reported due to the hazards of cleaning operations.
The lack of basic and necessary resources is also a source of concern for rescuers, forest service crews, and volunteers working to restore their community.
To stay up to date with the restoration efforts, the North Carolina Department of Insurance website will have the latest information available. For trail conditions and other land updates, hikers can visit the National Forest website. The website also includes specific information about which trails and recreation sites are cleared for public use.