North Devon Adaptive Surf Instructor Earns 2024 Unsung Hero Award
Ian Bennett, a beloved adaptive surf instructor located in Croyde Bay, North Devon, is one of the 2024 BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero of the Year award recipients.
Bennett is heavily involved in various organization dedicated to surfing, including the Wave Project charity, the England Adaptive Surf team, and Croyde Surf Life Saving Club.
As stated by Nicki Palmer, the mother of 17-year-old George who Bennett assisted, told BBC, "What he's doing for adaptive surfing in this country is amazing. They're not a just a team that helps him [George] get in the ocean, they're become friends of his."
Andy Hawker, a lifeguard and adaptive surf instructor who works alongside Bennett, was also able to speak to the positive impact that Bennett has had on his community.
"Without him we wouldn't have adaptive surfing here," Hawker told BBC. "He's developed the training, he's developed the equipment, and he's constantly trying to improve all the time, so a remarkable man."
According to the news source, Bennett played a major role in creating an adaptive surfboard to allow adaptive athletes to sit up on the board. Additionally, he partnered with his local council to build the first wheelchair-accessible beachside changing room in the UK. Bennett's immense efforts have not gone unnoticed.
Among Ian Bennett was 14 other well-deserved recipients: Moon Mughis (Scotland), Liam Mackay (Wales), Rachel Reid (Northern Ireland), Samra Said (London), Jean Paton (South), Adam Kenyon (South East), George Sullivan (East), Stewart Nubley (East Midlands), Asha Rage (West Midlands), Bob Purcell (West), Paul McIntyre (North West), Keith Grainge (Yorkshire), Kristen Ingraham-Morgan (east Yorkshire & Lincolnshire), and Stephen Newton (North East & Cumbria).
The judging process to receive this notable award is quite extensive. Nominees are judged based on the impact they've had on their local and national community, contributions the individual has made for their sport, and personal sacrifices made by the nominee, among other criteria.
This is a wonderful milestone for each recipient as they received the recognition that they deserve.