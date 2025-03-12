Norway's Ski Team Notified of Suspension after Ski Suit Scandal
The 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships were rocked last Saturday. Two Norwegian competitors were disqualified following the Men's Large Hill Ski Jumping event after allegedly wearing manipulated ski suits during the competition. The unfortunate event stunned all involved with the champioship competition.
The skiers, Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang, now face serious consequences. According to the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), those under scrutiny and investigation include not only the accused skiers, but also Norwegian Team staff members. This includes team coach Magnus Brevik, assistant coach Thomas Lobben and service staff member Adrian Livelten. The list could broaden as the investigation continues.
Additionally, the FIS reported that all Norwegian suits worn at the competition have been collected for further inspection. The skiers have maintained that they were unaware that the suits were manipulated, and that they did not adhere to FIS rules and guidlines.
''The situation is obviously extremely disturbing and disappointing,'' said FIS Secretary General Michel Vion in an official statement. ''Since the weekend, both the FIS Independent Ethics and Compliance Office and the FIS administration have been working steadily to proceed with a broad and thorough investigation as swiftly as possible while also ensuring fairness and due process.''
For added precaution, the FIS announced that Brevik, Lobben, Livelten, Lindvik and Forfang have been immediately put under immediate provisional suspension while the investigation plays out.
Lindvik, posted a brief message on his Instagram story reinterating that he was unaware of the suit manipulation, as did Forfang.
''Given the seriousness of the case in Trondheim, suit control policy will be immediately adjusted for the remainder of the FIS World Cup season in Ski Jumping and Nordic combined,'' as reported in the FIS statement. ''These adjustments will be discussed and formalized at this evening's Team Captains' Meeting in Oslo/Holmenkollen and made public shortly thereafter.''
The FIS unequivocally takes this case seriously - rightfully so. While the altered suits may seem minuscule to the naked eye, any unfair advantage in elite competition can alter outcomes, and every athlete deserves a fair and just competition. Further details will be released as the FIS continues their investigation, and determines what actually occured during the Men's Large Hill Jumping event in the Nordic Championships.
The rest of the Championship have awed fans from around the world, and have been an overwhelming success - as is evident in the Men's Skiathlon shown below.