Norwegian Skiers' Suspension Lifted Ahead of Offseason Amid Investigation
After competing in the 2025 International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondeim, it was found that members of Norway's ski jumping team had been wearing illegally manipulated suits. The accused athletes include Olympic gold medalist Marius Lindvik, Johann André Forfang, Robin Pedersen, Kristoffer Sundal and Robert Johansson.
Once the suspicions were confirmed as true, the athletes were placed under provisional suspension. In addition to the five men, three Norwegian officials also faced severe consequences — team coach Magnus Brevik, assistant coach Thomas Lobben and service staff member Adrian Livelten. While suspended, the team has been undergoing an investigation led by the FIS Ethics and Compliance Office.
"Several of us took (the decision to do it), but I should have definitely stopped it," said Brevik, per Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports. "I've asked myself (why we did it) so many times. We regret it like dogs, and are terribly sorry that this happened."
Norwegian Ski Suit FIS Suspension
Immediately following the accusations, Lindvik and Forfang came forward on social media stating that they were unaware of their suits having been manipulated.
On Tuesday, the FIS announced that the five athletes will have their provisional suspension lifted for the offseason. As explained by the organization, "The athletes' provisional suspension was necessary to safeguard competition integrity. This requirement no longer applies after the end of the competition season 2024/2025."
With the suspension lifted, the skiers are now eligible to participating in normal training sessions. However, the three Norwegian officials remain suspended — it is not clear when this will be lifted. A thorough investigation will continue as Norway's team begins training.
Moving forward, the FIS will likely pay close attention to any variations in equipment to prevent further manipulation by any team. This troubling situation left many athletes, coaches, and spectators feeling discouraged and misled.