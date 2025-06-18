Notable Freestyle Skier Announces Retirement from Competing in Olympics
With the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics just a few months away, athletes are under pressure and have little opportunity to make crucial decisions regarding their participation. It is now crunch time — athletes are training and gearing up for a memorable Olympic experience.
With time quickly dwindling, one of New Zealand's most prolific freestyle skiers recently made a shocking announcement regarding his retirement from Olympic competition. Now taking a step back, the young man is changing the trajectory of his career.
Elite Skier Nico Porteous Retires Before Winter Olympic Games
New Zealand freestyle skier Nico Porteous, 23, has continued to make his nation proud, particularly during his Olympic appearances, where he brought home two medals. At the Pyeongchang 2018 Games, he earned a bronze medal, later followed by gold at the Beijing 2022 Games in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe event. Many were expecting to witness Porteous represent New Zealand for a third time in the Milano Cortina Games, but the 23-year-old skier has other plans in mind.
According to a social media post written by Snow Sports NZ, Porteous explained the reasoning behind his decision:
"I've loved representing New Zealand. Wearing the fern and competing for my country has been the most incredible experience, and I'm so proud of what I've achieved. This wasn't an easy decision to make, but I'm excited to do something new, and I feel like the time is right for me to look for a new challenge and new opportunities."
Despite his retirement from Olympic competition, Porteous has made one thing clear: he is not done skiing. He is simply changing his path. At such a young age, he has become incredibly well-established in the ski industry. He started early and is finishing off his time on a good note.
"I still love skiing, and I want to keep skiing to the best of my abilities and keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the sport," he said, per Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports. "Ultimately, I'm ready for something new. What that looks like, I'm not exactly sure, but over the past few seasons I've enjoyed filming and producing videos, as well as working on gear and product design."
Following his announcement, well wishes from ski professionals have been sent Porteous' way as he chases after new life goals.