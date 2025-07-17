Adventure On SI

Notable Snow Sport Athletes in the Running for 2025 ESPY Awards

Lindsey Vonn and Noah Elliot have both been nominated for the 2025 ESPY Awards, a notable award ceremony produced by ESPN.

Maria Aldrich

Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Entrance for the Red Carpet of the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In 1993, the first Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly (ESPY) Awards were introduced, marking the long-standing tradition of awarding prolific athletes with a prestigious award produced by ESPN. Over three decades later, the award ceremony continues its legacy and remains a notable event in sports history.

This year, the event will be hosted by renowned comedian Shane Gillis, who is expected to add an element of humor to the ceremony. As stated by Craig Lazarus, vice president of ESPN and executive producer of the ESPYS, "Shane is not only one of the top comedians today, but also a huge sports fan, which made him an easy choice to host The ESPYS. We are thrilled to work with him to create an entertaining show celebrating this year's best moments in sports and are excited to see what he'll do on stage."

At 8:00 p.m. ET on July 16, events will go live from the Dolby Theater in California. Using a democratic process, fans were able to vote for the final ESPY Award winners — the poll closed at 5:00 p.m. ET. Beyond recognizing the exceptional athletes, the ceremony raises funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, an organization developed by ESPN and Jim Valvano, a notable former basketball player who later coached college players before being named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Vonn and Elliot in the Running for EPSY Award

Two snow sports athletes have been nominated for ESPY Awards this year — Lindsey Vonn and Noah Elliot. Vonn, a celebrated skier, has been nominated for Best Comeback Athlete while Elliot is in the running for Best Athlete With a Disability.

After coming out of retirement, 40-year-old American Alpine skier Lindsey Vonn has been nominated for yet another well-deserved ESPY Award. Vonn wrote on social media, "When you have good people supporting you, the whole journey is so much better!! Thank you for always believing in me... who would have thought I'd be here 20 years later..."

Now holding 84 World Cup victories and having made 138 podium appearances, Vonn has certainly been quite the comeback athlete this past year. Joining her in the running is fellow snow sports athlete, 28-year-old snowboarder Noah Elliot of Missouri, who is a two-time Paralympian and Paralympic Champion. Having to grapple with a devastating cancer diagnosis, Elliot required a left leg amputation. Despite the traumatic situation, he developed a keen liking for snowboarding and found his way to the center stage, where he dominated in his sport.

With Vonn and Elliot in the running, many within the adventure sports community are rooting for the pair — their impact on their sports has been vast, and their achievements do not go unnoticed.

