NPS Searches for Death Valley Driver Responsible for Damaging Rare Plants
Death Valley in southeastern California is home to a rare plant known as Eureka dunegrass (Swallenia alexandrae)
According to the National Park Service (NPS), this plant only grows in Eureka Valley, directly on the pale sand dunes.
Authorities state that Eureka dunegrass is a "threatened" species under the Endangered Species Act, indicating that the plant is "likely to become endangered within the foreseeable future."
The NPS explained that in early in January, it was discovered that a Death Valley visitor(s) illegally drove on Eureka Dunes with tracks reaching approximately two miles. Unfortunately, this act harmed the Eureka dunegrass that was growing.
"I urge the public to come forward with any information that could help identify those responsible for driving on Eureka Dunes," said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. "I'm saddened that someone would disregard the survival of a rare species for a few minutes of joyriding. There are multiple areas on BLM land nearby, such as the Dumont Dunes, which are set aside for this type of recreation but the sensitive dune systems in the National Park are set aside to be protected."
It was reported that one plant was directly impacted by where the vehicle drove, while eight other nearby plants are likely to have suffered root damage.
The NPS shared that several additional rare plants have been damaged by the driver(s), including: Eureka Dunes evening-promise (Oenothera californica ssp. eurekensis), Shining milk vetch (Astragalus lentiginosus var. micans), Gravel milk vetch (Astragalus sabulonum), Hillman's silverscale (Atriplex argentea var. hillmanii), and Wheeler's chaetadelpha (Chaetadelpha wheeleri).
Due to the fragile nature of the dunes, the Eureka Dunes NPS page explicitly states:
"Try to chose activities that have the least impact on the land. Recreational activities such as sandboarding are not allowed on these delicate dunes. Camp away from the base of the dunes where most of the endemic plants and animals live. Most importantly, off road vehicle travel is not permitted on the dunes, or anywhere else in Death Valley National Park for that matter. Please keep your vehicle on established roadways."
Authorities are continuing their efforts to identify the responsible party. The NPS asks public members to report any information they may have.