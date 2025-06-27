'Ö Clever': Brandon Semenuk Redefines Freeride MTB in Stunning Short Film
Brandon Semenuk is a powerhouse in mountain biking, melding creativity and elegance in a sport that thrives on chaos. In Ö Clever / Built by Myth, a vision becomes an art form. The short film, produced by Myth and featuring Semanuk, is a surreal walk through a mystical forest. The visuals are stunning, an experience that's best absorbed with your breath held.
The film tickles every one of your senses, forcing the viewer to reconsider how freeride MTB should be felt, perceived, and interpreted. Ö Clever isn't just another run-of-the-mill mountain bike film. The movie leans heavily into the ethereal and minimal. The long pacing is deliberate. The atmosphere is as much a focus in the film as the constraint.
There are no big music drops, no featured hero shots, and every edit is stretched out to allow the viewer to feel the gravity of every scene. The tension builds monotonously towards not a single moment, but rather a mesmerizing rhythm. This isn't just another mountain bike film.
Check out Ö Clever/ Built by Myth featuring Brandon Semenuk below:
Ö Clever begins with top-down shots that evoke a sense of constraint and compression. These feelings break free when he begins to ride. The landscapes open up and make way for a true artist, at home on a trail. This short film straddles the line between an athlete feature and a high-art concept.
The entire film was shot on 16mm, and the cinematography channels a visceral dream state. Special attention was paid to lighting, shadows, and atmosphere, as they serve not only to advance the narrative but also to enhance the mystique of Semanek's abilities. The landscapes encapsulate Semanek as he tears through the trails and jumps.
Ö Clever also taps into larger ideals, like Semanek standing alone on the mountain, paralleling his 2024 American Rally Championship win. In this short film, he is truly the King of the Mountain. He navigated the jumps and rough trails with ease, and the camera slows down at just the right moments.
The ironic thing about the way this film's shot is that there is a serenity captured in the chaos of the trails, a peace in every ounce of altitude attained. The film is art, just as Semanek is an artist painting the mountain trails with his bike (his brush). There is sheer beauty in the disarray.
Ö Clever/ Built by Myth favors abstract storytelling over clarity. This film explores duality, serenity, solidarity, precision, and breaking free from any constraint. Its feel gives the film timelessness, while not straying too far into ambiguity. It's simple yet profound, while still going hard.
Ö Clever is a whisper and a roar, an inhale and a long exhale, all at the same time. Beautiful.