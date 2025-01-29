Oldest, Hottest Geyser in Yellowstone National Park Shaken with Earthquake
Yellowstone National Park, the oldest national park in the USA and home to some of the most unique geological features on earth, was just shaken up by a minor earthquake on Tuesday night.
According to Fox Weather, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 near the Norris Geyser Basin at 6 pm, MST. This geothermal area is known to be the oldest and the hottest in the park and is located in Mammoth, Wyoming.
"The earthquake is typical of the Yellowstone region and not a sign of any significant unrest, and it was reported felt by few peeople in the Yellowstone region," reported USGS in a Facebook post.
Yellowstone National Park is no stranger to seismic activity, as it experiences between 1,500 to 2,500 minor earthquakes each year. In fact, according to the USGS website, since 1973, Yellowstone and surrounding areas have experienced 48,000 earthquakes. These baby earthquakes are hardly felt with 99% of barely reach a 2 on the magnitude scale, however, the last earthquake a magnitude above a 3 was in September of 2022 which was a M4.2.
Most of the seismic activity in the park commonly occur around Hegben Lake and Norris Geyser Basin, the latter of which, sits at the intersection of two fault lines.
But despite the risk of the earth being shake, Norris Geyser Basin remains one of the most visited geothermal areas due to the ever changing landscape. Water fluctuations, chemical changes of the hot springs change the way the area looks and is the reason for its popularity.
The NPS website further explains that Norris Geyser Basin breaks the record for the hottest hot spring in Yellowstone, with temperatures as high as 459ºF (237ºC). The temperature was recorded in a drill hole and reached the boiling temperature less than a mile below the surface at 1,087 feet.
If you are planning on visiting Yellowstone any time soon, Norris Geyser Basin is one stop you won't want to be afraid to put on your list. There is a boarwalk all across the basin so visitors can get the sensory experience of a lifetime. The sights, smells and sounds of the basin can be experienced firsthand while walking along the Porcelein Basin boardwalk, while the Back Basin boardwalk gives tourists a view around the circumference of the geyser basin.
More detailed information can be found on the NPS website, and before you go, make sure you know the guidelines of visiting these areas as they can be pretty dangerous if you are not mindful and respectful of the unique features of the celebrated national park.