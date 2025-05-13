Olympic Skier Ditches Retirement to Focus on 2026 Winter Olympics
Not long ago, Olympic freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy announced his retirement following the Beijing 2022 Games. Kenworthy stepped back from competition to focus on other endeavors, including a television career. One of his notable projects in the entertainment industry included the hit show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test."
While Kenworthy has worn many hats throughout the years, he is returning to his athletic roots and coming out of retirement. According to ESPN's Alyssa Roenigk, the now 33-year-old skier has started his training regimen after feeling a pull back to his sport.
"After taking a step away, I realized I miss skiing and I really want to compete again," Kenworthy told ESPN. "I didn't know if I would be able to come back after three-and-a-half years, but I knew I wouldn't be able to after seven and a half. I'm never going to have this opportunity again."
Olympic Skier Comes out of Retirement, Prepares for Milano Cortina 2026
"My whole goal in China was to land the run I had been training for, and I didn't do that." Kenworthy further explained, per Roenigk. "I had already announced that it would be my last contest. I was ready to be done and walked away with my head held high. But it wasn't what I wanted. It was hard to walk away on a sour note."
Kenworthy aims to make it to the Milano Cortina Games and land a medal. He hopes to pick up where he left off and finish his career with nothing but positivity. Having been out of the game for a couple of years, getting on the Olympic team and winning a medal will be challenging, but certainly not impossible for the elite skier.
"Took 3.5 years off. This is 3.5 days back," Kenworthy wrote on Instagram. "What do you think? Shall we go for it?!" His comment section immediately flooded with excitement from followers and fellow athletes.